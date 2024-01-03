Report Calls for Reforms in Pakistan’s CSS Exams Recruitment Process

The Central Superior Services (CSS) exams in Pakistan, a measure of brilliance, discipline, and capability, have long been a portal to public service roles. Their competitiveness has seen a steady increase in aspirants each year, mirroring a robust enthusiasm for these positions. However, a recent report covering the recruitment cycle from 2004 to 2023 signals the need for significant reforms to ensure an effective and inclusive civil service.

Evolution of the Recruitment Cycle

The recruitment process, conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), has evolved over the years, with political transitions leaving their mark on the number of applications. The theoretical nature of the assessments, which primarily comprise written and oral examinations, has been a consistent demand for candidates. However, the report suggests a more balanced approach, including practical skills, could better serve the process.

Changes in Commitment and Examination Difficulty

The introduction of a preliminary test in 2022 saw an initial surge in serious applicants. Yet, by 2023, the numbers had dropped again, indicating potential shifts in commitment or an increase in examination difficulty. This fluctuation underscores the necessity for a close examination of the system and its impact on aspirant numbers.

Persistent Gender Disparities and Hiring Rates

Despite the high success rate in exams, the report reveals that only about 61% of successful candidates secure positions. Moreover, gender disparities persist, favoring male candidates, further emphasizing the need for comprehensive reforms. The report also includes a regression analysis that indicates an inverse relationship between the number of applicants and the hiring rate. This trend, pointing to increased competition, further underlines the need for changes to fully utilize the pool of qualified individuals.