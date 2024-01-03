en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Report Calls for Reforms in Pakistan’s CSS Exams Recruitment Process

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Report Calls for Reforms in Pakistan’s CSS Exams Recruitment Process

The Central Superior Services (CSS) exams in Pakistan, a measure of brilliance, discipline, and capability, have long been a portal to public service roles. Their competitiveness has seen a steady increase in aspirants each year, mirroring a robust enthusiasm for these positions. However, a recent report covering the recruitment cycle from 2004 to 2023 signals the need for significant reforms to ensure an effective and inclusive civil service.

Evolution of the Recruitment Cycle

The recruitment process, conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), has evolved over the years, with political transitions leaving their mark on the number of applications. The theoretical nature of the assessments, which primarily comprise written and oral examinations, has been a consistent demand for candidates. However, the report suggests a more balanced approach, including practical skills, could better serve the process.

Changes in Commitment and Examination Difficulty

The introduction of a preliminary test in 2022 saw an initial surge in serious applicants. Yet, by 2023, the numbers had dropped again, indicating potential shifts in commitment or an increase in examination difficulty. This fluctuation underscores the necessity for a close examination of the system and its impact on aspirant numbers.

Persistent Gender Disparities and Hiring Rates

Despite the high success rate in exams, the report reveals that only about 61% of successful candidates secure positions. Moreover, gender disparities persist, favoring male candidates, further emphasizing the need for comprehensive reforms. The report also includes a regression analysis that indicates an inverse relationship between the number of applicants and the hiring rate. This trend, pointing to increased competition, further underlines the need for changes to fully utilize the pool of qualified individuals.

0
Education Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fitchburg State University's 127th Commencement: A Celebration of Achievement, Resilience, and Leadership

By BNN Correspondents

UVI Prepares to Welcome New and Transfer Students with Orientation Activities

By BNN Correspondents

The Changing Face of Higher Education in China: Expansion, Investment, and Quality

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unrest at Jadavpur University: Officiating Vice-Chancellor Removed by West Bengal Governor

By Rafia Tasleem

Creating Patriots: Inspiring the Next Generation of Changemakers in Ba ...
@Bangladesh · 7 mins
Creating Patriots: Inspiring the Next Generation of Changemakers in Ba ...
heart comment 0
President Ali of Guyana Champions Sports as a Tool for Societal Transformation

By Salman Khan

President Ali of Guyana Champions Sports as a Tool for Societal Transformation
Justice Joseph Guillory II Advocates for Community-Based Juvenile Justice

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Justice Joseph Guillory II Advocates for Community-Based Juvenile Justice
Echo PTO Reinstates Santa Shop Initiative: A Lesson in Giving and Money Management

By BNN Correspondents

Echo PTO Reinstates Santa Shop Initiative: A Lesson in Giving and Money Management
Mayank Kumar’s Career Guidance: Navigating the Science and Tech Sector Beyond Traditional Paths

By BNN Correspondents

Mayank Kumar's Career Guidance: Navigating the Science and Tech Sector Beyond Traditional Paths
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
9 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
9 seconds
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
49 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
51 seconds
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
1 min
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
1 min
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
1 min
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
1 min
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
NCAA Basketball Season: Drexel, Western Kentucky, and Princeton Take the Lead
1 min
NCAA Basketball Season: Drexel, Western Kentucky, and Princeton Take the Lead
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app