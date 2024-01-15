Remembering Mohsin Naqvi: Pakistan Commemorates 27th Death Anniversary of Esteemed Urdu Poet

Pakistan reverberated with the echoes of heartfelt verses and discussions as it commemorated the 27th death anniversary of esteemed Urdu poet, Mohsin Naqvi, on January 15, 2024. The nation recalled the life and works of the poet who was known not only for his literary prowess but also for the depth of emotion and intellectual themes prevalent in his work. His contributions to the literary world have left an indelible mark on Urdu poetry, continuing to influence and move readers across the world.

Born to Humble Beginnings

Born Ghulam Abbas Naqvi in a modest family in a village near Dera Ghazi Khan in 1947, his journey to literary prominence was nothing short of inspiring. He completed his education from Govt College in Multan and the University of Punjab in Lahore – institutions that played instrumental roles in shaping his poetic genius.

The Poet of Ahl al-Bayt

Naqvi’s poetry, laden with deep emotional and intellectual themes, earned him the title of the poet of Ahl al-Bayt. His notable works such as ‘Azab-e-deed,’ ‘Khaima-e-Jaan,’ ‘Barg-e-Sehra,’ ‘Talu-e-ashk,’ and ‘Rida-e-Khwab’ continue to hold a cherished spot in the literary world. His verses, seeped in profundity, have been a source of inspiration for many, ensuring that his legacy lives on.

Indelible Impact Through Poetry

Despite his untimely assassination in Lahore on January 15, 1996, and his subsequent burial in his hometown of Dera Ghazi Khan, Mohsin Naqvi’s impact on Urdu poetry has been relentless. His verses have traversed borders, captivating hearts and minds worldwide. On his 27th death anniversary, the nation paid tribute to him with various literary events, poetry readings, and discussions, reflecting the enduring respect and admiration for his work.