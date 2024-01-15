en English
en English
Obituary

Remembering Mohsin Naqvi: Pakistan Commemorates 27th Death Anniversary of Esteemed Urdu Poet

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Pakistan reverberated with the echoes of heartfelt verses and discussions as it commemorated the 27th death anniversary of esteemed Urdu poet, Mohsin Naqvi, on January 15, 2024. The nation recalled the life and works of the poet who was known not only for his literary prowess but also for the depth of emotion and intellectual themes prevalent in his work. His contributions to the literary world have left an indelible mark on Urdu poetry, continuing to influence and move readers across the world.

Born to Humble Beginnings

Born Ghulam Abbas Naqvi in a modest family in a village near Dera Ghazi Khan in 1947, his journey to literary prominence was nothing short of inspiring. He completed his education from Govt College in Multan and the University of Punjab in Lahore – institutions that played instrumental roles in shaping his poetic genius.

The Poet of Ahl al-Bayt

Naqvi’s poetry, laden with deep emotional and intellectual themes, earned him the title of the poet of Ahl al-Bayt. His notable works such as ‘Azab-e-deed,’ ‘Khaima-e-Jaan,’ ‘Barg-e-Sehra,’ ‘Talu-e-ashk,’ and ‘Rida-e-Khwab’ continue to hold a cherished spot in the literary world. His verses, seeped in profundity, have been a source of inspiration for many, ensuring that his legacy lives on.

Indelible Impact Through Poetry

Despite his untimely assassination in Lahore on January 15, 1996, and his subsequent burial in his hometown of Dera Ghazi Khan, Mohsin Naqvi’s impact on Urdu poetry has been relentless. His verses have traversed borders, captivating hearts and minds worldwide. On his 27th death anniversary, the nation paid tribute to him with various literary events, poetry readings, and discussions, reflecting the enduring respect and admiration for his work.

Obituary Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

