RCCI and WELDO Forge Partnership to Support Returnees in Pakistan

On a significant Monday, the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and the Women Empowerment Literacy and Development Organization (WELDO) embarked on a collaborative journey, marking a new chapter in their commitment to social responsibility and community support in Pakistan. This partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations in providing critical assistance to individuals returning to Pakistan, amidst a backdrop of challenges and opportunities.

Establishing a Framework for Support

The ceremony, held in Rawalpindi, saw RCCI President Mr. Saqib Rafiq, and WELDO's Manager Finance, Mr. Umer Waqas, come together to sign and exchange the MOU documents. This event was not just a formality but a testament to the shared vision of both organizations towards fostering an environment of support and growth for returnees to Pakistan. President Rafiq, representing RCCI, expressed the chamber's commitment to offering all possible support and cooperation through its platform. The initiative aims to provide a multifaceted approach to assisting returnees, encompassing health, social, economic, and psychosocial support.

A Collaborative Effort

The collaboration between RCCI and WELDO is a significant step towards addressing the complex needs of returnees, who often face daunting challenges in reintegrating into society. By combining resources, expertise, and networks, the partnership is poised to make a meaningful impact on the lives of many. The presence of senior officials from both organizations, including RCCI’s Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Mr. Faisal Shahzad, and former President Mr. Najam Rehan, at the MOU signing ceremony underscores the importance of this initiative and the collective commitment to its success.

Focus on Comprehensive Support Services

The prime focus of WELDO, as highlighted during the ceremony, revolves around providing impartial returns and reintegration services. This comprehensive support framework is designed to address the multifaceted challenges faced by returnees, from health and social issues to economic and psychosocial concerns. Through this partnership, RCCI and WELDO are setting a precedent for collaborative efforts aimed at empowering individuals and facilitating their smooth transition back into Pakistani society.

This partnership between the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Women Empowerment Literacy and Development Organization marks a promising step forward in the collective effort to support returnees in Pakistan. As these two organizations unite their strengths and resources, they pave the way for a future where returnees are welcomed with open arms and provided with the support they need to reintegrate successfully into society. The implications of this collaboration extend beyond the immediate benefits for returnees, offering a model for how public and private entities can work together to address social challenges. As this initiative unfolds, it will undoubtedly inspire further collaborative efforts aimed at making a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and the broader community.