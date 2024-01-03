Rawalpindi Gears Up for New Economic Zone: A Catalyst for Job Creation and Growth

A new Economic Zone is poised to rise along the Rawalpindi Ring Road, as Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta directs the Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) to expedite its land survey. Spanning an impressive 5000 acres, the site is set to provide a boost to the region’s economy and create a plethora of employment opportunities.

PIEDMC and RCCI: A Collaborative Effort

In a meeting that convened various key stakeholders, Chatta underscored the significance of a collaborative approach. Present were Director General (DG) of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Saif Anwar Jappa, Director Development Nazia Sudhan, and a delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by President Saqib Rafiq. The RCCI delegation included the Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Saroosh and Former President Chaudhry Nadeem A Rauf.

Chatta emphasized the need for a strong partnership between PIEDMC and RCCI, particularly in regards to the zoning elements of the Economic Zone. This strategic alliance is expected to ensure efficient surveying and marking of different zones within the Economic Zone, ultimately facilitating a seamless development process.

Keeping a Check on Land Mafia and Encroachers

Commissioner Chatta, cognizant of the potential threats posed by land encroachers and the land mafia, has devised a special policy. This policy aims to maintain price control, ensuring that the area remains safeguarded from exploitation. A key part of this policy is a stern warning to estate holders: any plots that fail to initiate production within three years will be met with cancellation, discouraging speculative land holding.

A Catalyst for Economic Growth

The establishment of this new Economic Zone is a promising development for Rawalpindi. Not only will it spur economic growth by attracting investments, but it also stands to create a host of new employment opportunities for the local populace. As the survey of the site gears up for completion, a new chapter of economic vitality awaits Rawalpindi.