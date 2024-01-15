en English
Pakistan

Rawalpindi Development Authority Embraces Digitization with E-Filing System

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Rawalpindi Development Authority Embraces Digitization with E-Filing System

In a significant stride towards digitization, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have inked an agreement to implement an E-Filing and Office Automation System. The initiative, driven by the Punjab government, aims to provide an effective solution to the challenges of document management and accessibility in the RDA.

A Groundbreaking Collaboration

This landmark agreement comes after a high-level meeting at the RDA office, attended by key figures such as the Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, RDA’s Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, a PITB representative Dr. Shaukat Ali, and RDA’s Deputy Director of IT, Dawood Khalid, among others. The collaboration between RDA and PITB marks a crucial step in streamlining the department’s operations through technology.

Revolutionizing Records Management

The new system, set to replace the RDA’s traditional paper-based records, aims to bolster document security and enhance accessibility. This move is particularly salient in light of the loss of RDA documents in a disaster in 2004. The E-Filing system is designed to not only prevent such instances in the future but also facilitate more efficient management of daily tasks, thereby promoting a paperless office environment.

Enhancing Accessibility and Efficiency

One of the most striking features of the new system is its round-the-clock digital accessibility. It ensures that all correspondences are available at any time, thereby eliminating the constraints of conventional office hours. Additionally, the system will send SMS notifications to stakeholders about various RDA operations, keeping them informed in real-time. It will also maintain a cloud-based archive of all documents for future reference, ensuring longevity and easy retrieval of data. This digital transformation is anticipated to significantly boost the department’s efficiency.

Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

