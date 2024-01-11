en English
Pakistan

Rawalpindi Administration Launches Amnesty Scheme for Qingqi Rickshaws

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Rawalpindi Administration Launches Amnesty Scheme for Qingqi Rickshaws

Rawalpindi’s district administration, spearheaded by Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha, has introduced an amnesty scheme targeting the regularization of Qingqi rickshaws, a common mode of passenger and load transportation. The initiative is a strategic response to escalating traffic challenges precipitated by the significant presence of unregistered rickshaws within the city.

A Six-Month Amnesty Period

The scheme grants rickshaw owners a six-month period to register their vehicles. This is a calculated move designed to rein in the numerous unregistered Qingqi rickshaws that have been contributing to the city’s traffic congestion. The administration has established special registration counters to expedite the process, ensuring the timely registration of these rickshaws.

Consistent Vehicle Inspections and Fitness Checks

In conjunction with the registration drive, the administration has introduced a robust system of regular vehicle inspections and fitness checks. These checks will be conducted at designated workshops operational seven days a week. Vehicle Inspection Centers have been set up to facilitate the fitness certification of these rickshaws, solidifying the commitment to maintaining the safety and efficiency of these transport vehicles.

Implementing Zoning and Route Permits

Post-registration, the administration plans to roll out zoning and issue route permits to regulate the movement of Qingqi rickshaws. This strategic move aims at efficiently managing the traffic flow and ensuring an orderly transit system within the city. Specific stands will also be allocated for the parking of loader rickshaws, further contributing to the organization of city traffic.

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha has assured that the Vehicle Inspection Centers will operate throughout the week, underlining the administration’s dedication to the smooth implementation of this scheme. With this initiative, the Rawalpindi district administration sets a precedent for proactive traffic management and regularization of transport vehicles, aiming to shape a more organized and efficient urban transportation system.

0
Pakistan Transportation
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

