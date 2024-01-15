Raqami Islamic Digital Bank and Euronet Pakistan Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Payments

The Raqami Islamic Digital Bank (RIDB), poised to be the first of its kind in Pakistan, has inked an exclusive agreement with Euronet Pakistan Pvt. Ltd., a significant stride towards advancing digital payments in the nation. This landmark collaboration comes following RIDB's receipt of a no-objection certificate from the State Bank of Pakistan in January 2023, and an in-principle approval for a digital bank license in September 2023 along with four other aspirants.

Advertisment

Propelling Digital Transformation in Banking

As RIDB forges ahead towards its pilot phase and subsequent commercial launch, Euronet Pakistan will bolster the bank's journey by extending an array of services. These include payment switching, card management, ATM controlling, POS/e-commerce acquiring, fraud management, and card tokenization. This alliance is meticulously designed to magnify operational efficiency, pare down costs, revamp service availability, and guarantee a seamless digital banking experience for customers.

A Partnership Rooted in Innovation and Inclusion

Advertisment

The partnership between RIDB and Euronet Pakistan is rooted not only in innovative digital banking solutions but also in the broader goal of economic empowerment and inclusion. The CEOs of both companies, Umair Aijaz of RIDB and Kashif Gaya of Euronet, exude optimism about the collaboration. Gaya underscored Euronet's pivotal role in the launch of Pakistan's pioneering Islamic Digital Bank. Aijaz, on the other hand, emphasized RIDB's unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusion, and economic empowerment amidst the digital transformation of the industry.

Shaping the Future of Digital Banking in Pakistan

This exclusive agreement between RIDB and Euronet is seen as a significant step towards shaping the future of digital banking in Pakistan. The partnership not only promises to bring about operational efficiency and enhanced service availability, but it also signifies a milestone in RIDB's journey to becoming Pakistan's first Islamic digital retail bank. With this collaboration, RIDB and Euronet are set to offer a robust, integrated, scalable, and cloud-ready middleware platform for Raqami Bank, thereby promising a revolution in the digital banking experience for customers.