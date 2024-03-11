Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighted: Pakistan Begins Holy Month

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, convened at the Administrator Auqaf office in Peshawar, marking a significant moment for Muslims in Pakistan and across the globe. The committee's primary agenda was to observe the Ramazan moon.

Unified Moon Sighting Efforts

During a press conference, Chairman Azad revealed that testimonies from Peshawar, Lahore, Swat, Sargodha, and other parts of the country confirmed the moon's sighting. This consensus led to the declaration that Ramazan would officially begin on March 12. Azad extended his congratulations to the Muslim community, emphasizing the importance of unity and vigilance in moon sighting. This year's observation efforts were notably collaborative, with zonal committees across Pakistan and in countries like Australia and Oman synchronizing their sightings to establish a unified start date for Ramazan.

International Observations and Announcements

Saudi Arabia and the UAE had already marked the beginning of Ramazan on March 11, following successful moon sightings. This paralleled announcements from other countries such as Australia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brunei, all declaring March 12 as the commencement of the holy month. Oman also joined this list after confirming no moon sighting on the evening of March 11. These international efforts underscored the global Muslim community's dedication to observing Ramazan in harmony, despite geographical and time zone differences.

Implications and Significance

The synchronized start of Ramazan across multiple countries not only fosters a sense of unity among Muslims worldwide but also reflects the meticulous efforts invested in moon sighting. This year's observance begins amidst a complex global landscape, offering a time for reflection, prayer, and community. As the holy month progresses, it will be interesting to observe how these unified beginnings influence the spiritual practices and communal activities of Muslims around the world, further solidifying the bonds of faith and brotherhood.