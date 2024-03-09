Ramadan Moon Sighting: RHC Gears Up for Crucial Meeting on March 11

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is poised to convene in Peshawar on March 11, under the stewardship of Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, for the critical task of moon sighting, marking a pivotal moment in the Islamic calendar. This gathering, earmarked to occur post-Asr prayers, stands as a testament to the committee's dedication to confirming the commencement of Ramadan, a month of profound spiritual significance.

Anticipation Builds for Ramadan's Onset

As the meeting draws near, the Islamic community holds its breath in anticipation, eager to learn when the first day of fasting will commence. This year, the significance of the moon sighting is heightened by the involvement of the Ministry of Science and Technology, which will offer technical assistance to ensure accuracy in the determination process. With meteorologists predicting slim chances for the moon to be sighted on March 11, expectations are tilting towards March 13 as the likely start date for Ramadan.

Regional Preparations and Expectations

Parallel to Pakistan's efforts, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have issued calls to their citizens to participate in the moon sighting on March 10, highlighting the global nature of this Islamic observance. This period of fasting from sunrise to sunset is not only a time for spiritual reflection but also commemorates the revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The collective gaze of the faithful across nations is thus fixated on the outcomes of these critical meetings.

Significance of the Holy Month

Ramadan represents more than just a period of fasting; it is a time for Muslims worldwide to engage in deep spiritual reflection, prayer, and community. The decisions made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will therefore not only mark the beginning of this sacred month but also unify Muslims in a shared observance that underscores the ummah's solidarity. As the committee prepares to make its deliberation under the guidance of Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the Islamic world awaits with hopeful hearts the announcement that signals a time of renewal and devotion.