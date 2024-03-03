Punjab's Government Colleges Face Declining Enrollments Due to Staff Shortages

In a significant educational concern, over 205 male and female government colleges across Punjab province are experiencing drastically low student enrollments, with figures dropping below 200, 100, and even 50 in certain cases. This alarming trend is primarily attributed to a shortage of teaching staff, exacerbated by unchecked teacher transfers to larger cities under previous administrations.

Advertisment

Investigating the Enrollment Crisis

The higher education authorities in Punjab have initiated an in-depth investigation to identify the underlying causes of this severe decline in student numbers. The Dera Ghazi Khan division alone reports 23 government associate colleges (GACs) suffering from this issue, with similar patterns observed across other divisions including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha. This widespread issue has prompted educational circles to call for immediate action to address the financial and academic losses incurred.

Historical Efforts and Current Challenges

Advertisment

During Shehbaz Sharif's tenure in 2016-17, a concerted effort was made to boost enrollments through strategic outreach to secondary schools and the deployment of special secretaries to gather firsthand information on challenges faced by colleges. However, post-2018, indiscriminate and ill-timed teacher transfers have severely disrupted academic activities in rural colleges. The shift to an e-transfer system, sidelining tenure restrictions and principal consent, has led to a disproportionate concentration of teachers in urban areas, leaving many rural colleges understaffed.

Call for Rationalization and Policy Reform

Educational stakeholders are urging Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to implement measures for the rationalization of teaching staff, suggesting mandatory rural postings for teachers primarily based in cities. Moreover, the lack of computer and physical education teachers in many colleges highlights a need for comprehensive policy reform to ensure the equitable distribution of essential subject teachers across the province.

The ongoing crisis of plummeting student enrollments in Punjab's government colleges calls for a multifaceted approach to revitalize the region's educational infrastructure. By addressing staff shortages and implementing strategic reforms, there is hope for a resurgence in academic engagement and success across Punjab's rural and urban educational landscapes.