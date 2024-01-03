en English
Pakistan

Punjab’s Digital Transformation: Over 8.6 Million Domiciles Registered in 2023

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Punjab’s Digital Transformation: Over 8.6 Million Domiciles Registered in 2023

As dawn broke on the new year, a wave of digital transformation swept over Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province. Over 8.6 million domiciles were registered in 2023, marking a historic administrative advancement. The architect behind this phenomenon is the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), which developed the Domicile Management System.

Digitizing Bureaucracy

The Domicile Management System has not only streamlined the process of applying for a domicile but also eliminated the need for citizens to be physically present at Tehsil/District offices. The system has engendered a notable shift towards digitizing bureaucratic processes, thereby improving government services for citizens.

Mobile App Revolution

In a progress review meeting, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf revealed the success of the Domicile Mobile App, a key component of the system. The App has been installed by over 961,473 users, demonstrating how technology is increasingly becoming an integral part of everyday administrative tasks.

Financial Integration

Adding to the system’s merits is the integration of domicile fee payment with the e-Pay Punjab platform. This simplified financial process has generated over Rs100 million in revenue for the government, reflecting the potential of digital platforms in revenue generation.

The strides taken by the Punjab province in digital transformation, as evidenced by the Domicile Management System, are a testament to the power of technology in reshaping public administration. The journey towards a digitized future is well underway, and the possibilities seem endless.

Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

