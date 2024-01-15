Punjab’s Chief Minister Launches App for Lahore Education Board, Signals Digital Transformation

Marking a significant stride in the digitization of educational services, Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, unveiled a mobile application for the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE Lahore). The application, a pioneering initiative in the region, aims to streamline various services, reducing the necessity for physical visits to the board’s office.

Digitizing Educational Services

The application, developed in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), offers a range of services. These include obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs), degree issuance, and duplication. The app’s introduction is a significant step towards reducing time-consuming queues and making educational processes more efficient.

Furthermore, the application provides a choice for degree collection methods. Users can opt for personal degree collection or avail of a home delivery service. However, the latter option requires payment of courier charges.

Broadening the Digital Horizon

Naqvi highlighted the larger initiative to transform all educational boards in Punjab into online platforms. He set an ambitious timeline for this transition, stating that the entire process would be completed within a week.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the current educational challenges in Punjab, emphasizing the urgent need for significant reforms. He expressed hope that the incoming government would prioritize these issues and take necessary actions.

Strengthening Public Education

Naqvi also stressed the importance of a robust public school system. He stated that such a system should inspire parental confidence, encouraging more families to trust government-run education. The launch of the mobile application for BISE Lahore is seen as a step towards achieving this goal, signaling an era of digital transformation in the region’s education sector.