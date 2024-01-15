Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Launches e-Services for BISE Lahore: A Leap Towards Digital Education

On January 15, 2024, Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, ushered in a new era of digital learning and administrative efficiency with the launch of e-services and a mobile application for the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) in Lahore. This move, aimed at easing student access to essential documents such as result cards, certificate verifications, and migration NOC, is a significant leap towards digital transformation in Pakistan’s education sector.

Digitizing Education: A Step Towards Efficiency

Given the increasing reliance on technology in all spheres of life, the integration of e-services into the education sector is a commendable initiative. The BISE mobile application, in particular, allows students to obtain necessary documents instantaneously, thereby saving significant time and streamlining the board’s operations.

Naqvi’s announcement of the imminent introduction of similar online services across the remaining eight boards in the country further underscores the commitment to this digital shift. This move stands to benefit a substantial number of students, offering them greater convenience and efficiency in managing their academic affairs.

Embracing Virtual Education: The Future of Learning

In a similar vein, President Dr. Arif Alvi, last year, highlighted the importance of embracing virtual education. He urged universities in Pakistan to adopt online education models, reflecting the global trend of educational institutions progressively moving towards virtual systems. Citing the example of the United States, where more than 50% of university courses are now delivered online, he stressed the need for Pakistan’s education system to evolve in line with international standards.