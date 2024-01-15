en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Launches e-Services for BISE Lahore: A Leap Towards Digital Education

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:25 am EST
Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Launches e-Services for BISE Lahore: A Leap Towards Digital Education

On January 15, 2024, Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, ushered in a new era of digital learning and administrative efficiency with the launch of e-services and a mobile application for the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) in Lahore. This move, aimed at easing student access to essential documents such as result cards, certificate verifications, and migration NOC, is a significant leap towards digital transformation in Pakistan’s education sector.

Digitizing Education: A Step Towards Efficiency

Given the increasing reliance on technology in all spheres of life, the integration of e-services into the education sector is a commendable initiative. The BISE mobile application, in particular, allows students to obtain necessary documents instantaneously, thereby saving significant time and streamlining the board’s operations.

Naqvi’s announcement of the imminent introduction of similar online services across the remaining eight boards in the country further underscores the commitment to this digital shift. This move stands to benefit a substantial number of students, offering them greater convenience and efficiency in managing their academic affairs.

Embracing Virtual Education: The Future of Learning

In a similar vein, President Dr. Arif Alvi, last year, highlighted the importance of embracing virtual education. He urged universities in Pakistan to adopt online education models, reflecting the global trend of educational institutions progressively moving towards virtual systems. Citing the example of the United States, where more than 50% of university courses are now delivered online, he stressed the need for Pakistan’s education system to evolve in line with international standards.

0
Education Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
12 seconds ago
Celebrating 20 Years of Astronomical Excellence: South Africa's NASSP
Marking a significant milestone in its history, South Africa’s National Astrophysics and Space Science Programme (NASSP) celebrates a triumphant 20 years of astronomical exploration and learning. This anniversary not only commemorates the programme’s existence but also highlights its core mission: to attract and train future scientists, particularly from previously disadvantaged communities, in the exciting field
Celebrating 20 Years of Astronomical Excellence: South Africa's NASSP
Poland's Winter Program: Cultivating Youth's Appreciation for History, Culture, and Arts
3 mins ago
Poland's Winter Program: Cultivating Youth's Appreciation for History, Culture, and Arts
Teach for America Flourishes in Massachusetts; Trader Joe's Union Clash; Jerod Mayo Steps Up as Patriots' Coach
5 mins ago
Teach for America Flourishes in Massachusetts; Trader Joe's Union Clash; Jerod Mayo Steps Up as Patriots' Coach
Daunte Butler Triumphs in 2nd Annual MLK High School Oratorical Competition
12 seconds ago
Daunte Butler Triumphs in 2nd Annual MLK High School Oratorical Competition
Denmark to Review Danish Language School Provisions for Adult Learners
39 seconds ago
Denmark to Review Danish Language School Provisions for Adult Learners
Visually Impaired Carruthers Tetteh: A Beacon of Inspiration at University of Cape Coast
2 mins ago
Visually Impaired Carruthers Tetteh: A Beacon of Inspiration at University of Cape Coast
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Caucuses Kick-Off 2024 Presidential Nomination Process
13 seconds
Iowa Caucuses Kick-Off 2024 Presidential Nomination Process
Pityriasis Rosea Occurrences Post-COVID-19 Vaccination: A Dovepress Study
17 seconds
Pityriasis Rosea Occurrences Post-COVID-19 Vaccination: A Dovepress Study
Handshake Snub Sparks Controversy After Maryland's Basketball Victory
26 seconds
Handshake Snub Sparks Controversy After Maryland's Basketball Victory
Ablett Family Shares Joy and Resilience Amidst Health Crisis
33 seconds
Ablett Family Shares Joy and Resilience Amidst Health Crisis
Iowa Survey Reveals Trump's Unwavering Support Among Republicans despite Legal Challenges
35 seconds
Iowa Survey Reveals Trump's Unwavering Support Among Republicans despite Legal Challenges
Baroka FC Embroiled in Salary Controversy: A Symptom of a Larger Issue in South African Football?
56 seconds
Baroka FC Embroiled in Salary Controversy: A Symptom of a Larger Issue in South African Football?
Vince McMahon's Life and Career Explored in Upcoming Netflix Documentary Series
2 mins
Vince McMahon's Life and Career Explored in Upcoming Netflix Documentary Series
Nigeria's Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in Rivers State Election Appeal
2 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in Rivers State Election Appeal
Pulwama's Pursuit of Healthcare Excellence: An Evaluation of National Quality Assurance Standards
2 mins
Pulwama's Pursuit of Healthcare Excellence: An Evaluation of National Quality Assurance Standards
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
46 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 hour
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app