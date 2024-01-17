Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Inspects Major Infrastructural Projects

In a significant stride towards infrastructural advancement, Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, directed an exhaustive inspection of the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 (SL-3) project. His visit offered an in-depth analysis of the construction elements, including the asphalt laying process, underscoring the government's commitment to the timely completion.

SL-3 Project: A Beacon of Progress

The SL-3 project, which spans a substantial 8 kilometers from Maraka Multan Road to Adda Plot, has made remarkable headway. According to the briefing, 70% of the project has been completed, with six out of eight main structures and 20 smaller ones already in place. Naqvi's inspection of the asphalt temperature and the construction of walls sends a robust message about the government's determination to complete the project on time.

Naqvi further directed an increase in resources, a move that aims to expedite the project's pace. The completion of the SL-3 project is positioned to offer the public enhanced transportation facilities, indicating a promising future for the region's transportation dynamics.

The Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed Flyover Project

In another development, Naqvi laid the foundation stone for the Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed Flyover Project at Walton Road. Designed to alleviate traffic congestion, this project is expected to benefit approximately one million residents in the vicinity. Initially planned as two U-turns, the flyover has been redesigned to save Rs 20 crores, demonstrating fiscal responsibility alongside infrastructural development.

The 750-meter-long flyover is expected to render Walton Road signal-free, contributing to smoother traffic flow. The construction is projected to be completed within 120 days, adding another feather in the state's infrastructural cap.

Additional Projects and Future Prospects

Other ongoing endeavors include a bridge set to improve traffic from Gulberg to Walton, a Rs 9 billion drainage project in CBD aimed at addressing water stagnation issues in residential areas, and the flyover project itself, which is a tribute to the national hero Major Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed.

Combined, these projects signal a bright future for Punjab's infrastructural landscape, offering improved transportation facilities, effective drainage systems, and a tribute to national heroes. As these developments unfold, the government's commitment to infrastructural progress becomes increasingly apparent, promising a new chapter of growth and prosperity for the region.