Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Boosts Legal Infrastructure with New Building and Grant

In a significant move that underscores the government’s support for the legal fraternity, caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has initiated the construction of a new building for the Punjab Bar Council. The ceremonial laying of the foundation stone was attended by notable personalities from the legal and government spheres, including former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Ahsan Bhoon, and Federal Minister Nazir Tarar.

Mohsin Naqvi Honored by Legal Community

The event was marked by the legal community’s warm reception of Naqvi, a tribute to his actions and leadership. In particular, Ahsan Bhoon expressed his congratulations to the Punjab Bar Council and lauded the speed and effectiveness of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

A Financial Boost for the Punjab Bar Council

Further bolstering the council’s infrastructure, Naqvi handed over a grant check of Rs50 million. This financial aid is seen as a clear signal of the government’s commitment to enhancing the working conditions of the legal community.

Emphasizing the Role of Lawyers in Society

In his address, Naqvi highlighted the integral role of lawyers in society. He affirmed his dedication to making their issues a priority and finding solutions that would benefit the legal fraternity. This event, with its combination of financial support and infrastructure development, displays a comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of the legal community in Punjab.