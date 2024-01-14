en English
Law

Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Boosts Legal Infrastructure with New Building and Grant

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:19 pm EST
Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Boosts Legal Infrastructure with New Building and Grant

In a significant move that underscores the government’s support for the legal fraternity, caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has initiated the construction of a new building for the Punjab Bar Council. The ceremonial laying of the foundation stone was attended by notable personalities from the legal and government spheres, including former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Ahsan Bhoon, and Federal Minister Nazir Tarar.

Mohsin Naqvi Honored by Legal Community

The event was marked by the legal community’s warm reception of Naqvi, a tribute to his actions and leadership. In particular, Ahsan Bhoon expressed his congratulations to the Punjab Bar Council and lauded the speed and effectiveness of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

A Financial Boost for the Punjab Bar Council

Further bolstering the council’s infrastructure, Naqvi handed over a grant check of Rs50 million. This financial aid is seen as a clear signal of the government’s commitment to enhancing the working conditions of the legal community.

Emphasizing the Role of Lawyers in Society

In his address, Naqvi highlighted the integral role of lawyers in society. He affirmed his dedication to making their issues a priority and finding solutions that would benefit the legal fraternity. This event, with its combination of financial support and infrastructure development, displays a comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of the legal community in Punjab.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

