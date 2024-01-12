en English
Education

Punjab University Honors Ten Scholars with PhD Degrees

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:12 pm EST
Punjab University Honors Ten Scholars with PhD Degrees

In an achievement that underscores the power of perseverance and intellectual rigour, Punjab University (PU) has recently conferred upon ten of its scholars their hard-earned PhD degrees. This milestone comes as an acknowledgment of their extensive research contributions and academic excellence in various fields.

Recognizing Scholarly Excellence

Among the scholars honored with doctorates are Fouzia Maqbool in Urdu, Iqra Almas in Molecular Biology, and Saima Sharif in Art & Design, with a particular focus on Art History. Their research has not only expanded the body of knowledge in their respective fields but also set a high benchmark for future scholars.

Varied Fields of Study

Other recipients include Akbar Ali Javed in Arabic, Sana Khushi in Geomatics, Syeda Samar Mustafa in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Tariq Javed in Environmental Sciences, Amin Arif in Zoology, Ayesha Siddiqa in Chemistry, and Noman Khalique in Zoology. The diversity of these scholars’ fields of study reflects the broad scope of research undertaken at Punjab University.

Contributing to Knowledge and Research

The conferment of these PhD degrees is more than just an academic achievement. It represents the culmination of years of rigorous study, tireless research, and tenacious pursuit of knowledge. These scholars, through their work, have not only advanced their own academic careers but also contributed significantly to their respective fields.

Education Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Rizwan Shah

