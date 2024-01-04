en English
Education

Punjab University Extends Examination Form Submission Deadline and Prepares for 132nd Convocation

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Punjab University Extends Examination Form Submission Deadline and Prepares for 132nd Convocation

As of recent updates from the Punjab University Examinations Department, there has been an extension in the deadline for submitting admission forms and fees for the Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-I, II Supplementary Examination, 2023, and the BA (Hearing Impaired) Supplementary Examination, 2023. Now, the last date for submissions has been set for January 10, 2024. This extension comes with the provision of a single fee requirement, creating room for more students to apply and participate in these examinations.

Details Regarding the Extension

Further details regarding this extension and the submission requirements are publicly available on the Punjab University’s official website. Aspirants can avail themselves of this opportunity, ensuring they adhere to the newly stipulated deadline. The extension is expected to help more students complete their application process without the stress of immediate deadlines.

The 132nd Convocation of Punjab University

While managing the extension for examination form submissions, the Punjab University is also gearing up for its 132nd convocation. This significant event is scheduled to take place on January 20, 2024. A meeting was held to discuss the arrangements for the convocation, which was led by the PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood. The attendees included Dean Faculty of Chemical and Engineering Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani, Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, various faculty deans, and members of the convocation coordination committee.

Honoring Students at the Convocation

During the convocation, degrees and medals will be awarded to students of BS, MPhil, and PhD programs who have successfully completed their programs in the year 2022. This event serves as a celebration of their academic achievements and a vital milestone in their educational journey. The preparation for this momentous event is in full swing, ensuring a memorable and seamless experience for all attendees.

Education Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

