Local News

Punjab University Employees Housing Society Welcomes New Leadership

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Punjab University Employees Housing Society Welcomes New Leadership

In the hallowed halls of Punjab University, an essential event took place that marked a new chapter for the Punjab University Employees Housing Society (PUEHS). The university’s Vice Chancellor’s office committee room was buzzing with anticipation as the newly elected members of PUEHS Town-I & II prepared to officially embark on their roles.

Swearing In of New Leadership

At the heart of the event was the oath-taking ceremony, a solemn affair conducted by the distinguished Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, the Vice Chancellor of Punjab University. The officials who pledged their commitment to their responsibilities included the newly elected President of Town-I, Mian Sohail Akram, Vice President Dr Khalid Khan, and General Secretary Jalil Tariq. Representing Town-II were President Imran Ali, General Secretary Dr Bashir Ahmed, and Senior Vice President Anwar-ul-Haque, along with other members who are all set to make their mark.

A New Era for PUEHS

Following the ceremony, the atmosphere was imbued with a sense of accomplishment and hopeful anticipation. The Vice Chancellor took the opportunity to extend his hearty congratulations to the elected members. More than just a celebratory gesture, his words were a reminder of the expectations and responsibilities that come with their new positions. His key message was clear and inspiring: the elected officials are not just title bearers, but are expected to be active contributors to the enhancement of residential facilities for Punjab University employees.

The Road Ahead

The oath-taking marks the beginning of a journey for these officials. They are entrusted with the task of improving the living conditions of Punjab University employees, a responsibility that requires dedication, integrity, and a commitment to public service. With the ceremonial formalities concluded, the newly elected leaders are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work. There is no doubt that the road ahead will be challenging, but if the enthusiasm and dedication displayed at the ceremony are any indicators, the future of PUEHS under their stewardship looks promising indeed.

Local News Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

