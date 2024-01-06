en English
Pakistan

Punjab Steps Into Digital Era: E-Registry Model Center Launched in Lahore

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Punjab Steps Into Digital Era: E-Registry Model Center Launched in Lahore

In a significant stride towards modernizing the property registration process, Mohsin Naqvi, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, has unveiled an e-registry model center in Lahore. This inauguration heralds the transition from a manual system to a digital framework within the domain of property registration, marking the end of a herculean era for this sector.

Digital Transformation of Property Registration

With the launch of the e-registry model center, Punjab has successfully navigated the challenges of digitization in property registration. So far, the province has issued 221,000 e-registries, signaling a successful transition to the new system. This system, chiefly designed to streamline procedures and enhance efficiency, now handles all aspects of the registry process except for the sub registrar’s final signature which still necessitates manual completion.

Bank of Punjab Facilitates E-Registry

To facilitate the process of e-registration, a Bank of Punjab branch has been established at the center. This addition not only eases the transition for the public but also adds to the credibility of the newly launched e-registry system. Two more registry centers are set to open on 31st January, further extending the reach of this digital initiative.

Implications of the E-Registry System

The implementation of the e-registry system represents a critical shift in the property registration landscape. By replacing the manual process with a digital framework, the government has taken a significant step towards modernization and efficiency. This move is expected to minimize errors, reduce delays, and prevent fraudulent activities, thereby instilling confidence and trust in the system. As Punjab moves forward with its digital transformation, the e-registry model center in Lahore stands as a testament to its progress.

Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

