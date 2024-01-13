en English
Agriculture

Punjab Sets Record in Wheat Sowing, Aims for Unprecedented Yield

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
Punjab Sets Record in Wheat Sowing, Aims for Unprecedented Yield

The agriculture sector in Punjab, Pakistan is poised to set new records. The provincial Agriculture Department reported an impressive wheat sowing cover of 16.6 million acres, aiming for a yield of 25.6 million metric tons. The department’s goal is to eclipse an average yield of 40 maunds per acre, a traditional South Asian unit of mass.

Setting the Pace

Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha has delegated specific responsibilities to field formations to achieve this ambitious goal. Farmers are being educated about the repercussions of excessive urea fertilizer use, a move aimed at promoting a healthy wheat crop. The crop has shown promise due to timely sowing, the use of approved seed varieties, and the proper application of phosphorous fertilizers.

Guidance for Farmers

The department has advised farmers that the second application of nitrogen fertilizer for the wheat crop should be between 55 to 60 days after planting. This advice underscores the need for careful urea use, particularly for crops sown until November.

A Pan-Provincial Achievement

It’s noteworthy that Punjab is not alone in achieving its wheat sowing targets. Neighboring regions including Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan have also surpassed their wheat sowing goals for the current season. Across these provinces, the wheat crop has been sown on over 22.81 million acres of land during the current Rabi season. This widespread success in wheat cultivation is critical in meeting staple food requirements and maintaining strategic reserves throughout the year.

Agriculture Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Agriculture

