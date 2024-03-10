Punjab Police Enlist Sindh's Aid in Rescue Mission for Abducted Rescue 1122 Member

In a notable development, Punjab police have reached out to their counterparts in Sindh for assistance in a challenging hostage situation. The incident involves the abduction of a Rescue 1122 worker, Saleem Hashmi, by notorious dacoits in the Katcha area of Bahawalpur, prompting an inter-provincial effort to secure his release.

Advertisment

Urgent Plea for Assistance

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Bahawalpur has formally requested the help of Sindh Police in a letter that underscores the gravity of the situation. Despite the formation of a specialized team led by a Superintendent of Police (SP) tasked with the worker's recovery, the efforts have thus far been unsuccessful. The abductors have made a hefty ransom demand of Rs 10 million, a sum that has led the victim's family to start a donation drive to gather the required amount.

Challenges in the Katcha Area

Advertisment

The Katcha area, known for its difficult terrain and as a haven for criminal elements, poses significant challenges for law enforcement agencies. The kidnapping of Saleem Hashmi on the evening of February 15 highlights the daring operations of dacoits in the region and the complexities involved in rescue missions. The police's appeal to Sindh for support reflects the cross-jurisdictional collaboration needed to address such critical incidents.

Community and Police Efforts

In response to the kidnapping, there has been a mobilization of both community support and inter-provincial law enforcement resources. The family's initiative to collect donations for the ransom, while a testament to the community's solidarity, also underscores the desperate measures families are forced to consider in such dire situations. The involvement of Sindh Police, as requested by the DPO of Bahawalpur, indicates a recognition of the need for a coordinated approach to tackling crime that transcends provincial boundaries.