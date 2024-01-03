en English
Law

Punjab Highway Patrol: A Year of Rigorous Traffic Law Enforcement and Citizen Safety

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Punjab Highway Patrol: A Year of Rigorous Traffic Law Enforcement and Citizen Safety

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) in Punjab province, Pakistan, has been noteworthy in its relentless enforcement of traffic laws and promotion of safety on the roads in 2023. PHP has issued approximately 1.7 million electronic challans for traffic violations during the year. They have also apprehended 8,500 Proclaimed Offenders, including 500 in the A category and 8,000 in the B category.

Role of Technology in Law Enforcement

With technology at its disposal, PHP conducted checks on 17.6 million people and 9.4 million vehicles using the E-police post App. The app has been instrumental in the recovery of 3,559 stolen vehicles, consisting of 190 cars, 3,184 motorcycles, and 185 other vehicles.

(Read Also: Pakistan Sees Significant Increase in Exports to China)

Environmental and Safety Measures

Contributing to environmental safety, PHP took strict measures against 5,000 vehicles with gas cylinders and 75,000 vehicles contributing to the smog and air pollution. Enforcement against 450,000 overloaded vehicles led to an improvement in highway safety.

Assistance and Services to Citizens

PHP also provided assistance to 56,000 passengers in distress and reunited 758 missing children with their families. The issuance of 65,000 driving licenses was part of PHP’s services to citizens.

Decrease in Fatal Accidents

Notably, the rate of fatal accidents decreased by 45% in comparison to 2022. This has been attributed to effective patrolling and the strategic measures adopted by PHP.

(Read Also: Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan)

Fight Against Crime

In its fight against crime, PHP registered 1,300 cases involving illegal weapons and confiscated 91 Kalashnikovs, 138 rifles, and 970 pistols. Their drug enforcement efforts led to the seizure of 22,000 liters of alcohol, 311 kg of hashish, 5 kg of heroin, and 66 kg of opium.

The Additional IGP of PHP, Abdul Kareem, urged officials to maintain diligence in their duties, while DIG PHP Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed emphasized the commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and serving the public.

