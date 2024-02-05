Punjab Government's Historic Decision to Upgrade Bab-e-Azadi Wagah Border

In a decision resonating with historical significance and architectural splendor, the government of Punjab has announced an ambitious initiative to upgrade the Bab-e-Azadi at the Wagah Border. The decision was made during the 39th Punjab Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Architectural Revamp Inspired by Lahore Fort

The redesign of the border is set to be inspired by the Lahore Fort, a symbol of architectural grandeur and historical legacy. The Alamgiri Gate, known for its intricate design and cultural significance, will serve as the blueprint for the upgrade. The project includes the extension and redesign of Bab-e-Azadi and the Parade Ground, infusing the area with a renewed sense of historical pride.

Enhancements to Elevate Visitor Experience

The revamp also involves a technological upgrade, with large LCD screens planned for installation to display parades. The seating capacity of the Parade Ground is set to be increased to accommodate approximately 18,000 spectators, a significant surge from the current capacity. The height of Bab-e-Azadi will also be raised to about 120 feet, further enhancing the grandeur of the border.

Government Commitment and Anticipated Impact

The Punjab government has allocated funds for the project, reflecting its commitment to this significant initiative. The upgraded border is expected to not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area but also improve the experience for visitors who come to witness the daily parades. The fusion of history, architecture, and modern technology is poised to create an immersive and enriching experience for spectators.