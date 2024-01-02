en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Punjab Government Preempts Snowfall: Issues Travel Advisory and Comprehensive Plan for Murree Tourists

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Punjab Government Preempts Snowfall: Issues Travel Advisory and Comprehensive Plan for Murree Tourists

In a proactive response to the anticipated snowfall, the Punjab caretaker government, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas, has issued a travel advisory for tourists and formulated a comprehensive strategy for managing the expected influx of visitors. The local government’s plan includes setting up 13 facilitation centers stocked with necessary supplies like petrol and food, to ensure tourists are well catered for during their visit.

Monitoring and Traffic Management

In an innovative use of technology, digital counting is being employed to monitor the number of vehicles entering Murree, with the aim of managing and controlling traffic heading to the popular express highway. Special traffic wardens have been deployed at key sites in Murree to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion. This move comes as the DC underscores the importance of adhering to the advisory for a smooth and safe tourism experience, especially considering the surge in tourist activity during winter vacations and the expected snowfall.

Facilities and Preparedness

Part of the plan also includes the provision of additional free parking spaces, in conjunction with private hotel associations, and the ongoing identification of more potential parking areas. Tourists have been advised to ensure their vehicles are well-maintained and to come prepared with warm clothing, full fuel tanks, and necessary food items. The DC has emphasized the importance of these precautionary measures, stating that they are crucial for avoiding inconvenience or incidents during the snowfall experience.

Information Access

To keep tourists informed, a dedicated website has been updated to provide real-time information on weather conditions, traffic updates, and hotel availability. The aim is to equip visitors with relevant and timely information to aid in their planning and navigation, thereby ensuring an enjoyable and hassle-free experience in the picturesque Murree amidst the winter snowfall.

0
Pakistan Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis

By Rizwan Shah

Dense Fog Disrupts Life and Traffic in Islamabad

By Rizwan Shah

Lahore Hosts 2nd National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship: A Stage for Young Cueists

By Salman Khan

District City Police Apprehend Notorious Gang War Commander, Hasan Ali

By Rizwan Shah

Karachi University Vice Chancellor Denies Rumors of Urdu Department Cl ...
@Education · 22 mins
Karachi University Vice Chancellor Denies Rumors of Urdu Department Cl ...
heart comment 0
Pakistan Cricket Team Revamps Lineup for Final Test Against Australia

By Salman Khan

Pakistan Cricket Team Revamps Lineup for Final Test Against Australia
Pakistan Olympic Association Aligns Electoral Cycle with Paris 2024 Olympics

By Salman Khan

Pakistan Olympic Association Aligns Electoral Cycle with Paris 2024 Olympics
New FPCCI Leadership Signals Hope for Pakistan’s Economy

By Rizwan Shah

New FPCCI Leadership Signals Hope for Pakistan's Economy
Transgender Rights in Pakistan: Shehzadi Rai Speaks on Electoral Disenfranchisement

By Rizwan Shah

Transgender Rights in Pakistan: Shehzadi Rai Speaks on Electoral Disenfranchisement
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
1 min
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
2 mins
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
2 mins
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
2 mins
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
2 mins
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
2 mins
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
2 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
3 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
3 mins
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
27 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app