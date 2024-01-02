Punjab Government Preempts Snowfall: Issues Travel Advisory and Comprehensive Plan for Murree Tourists

In a proactive response to the anticipated snowfall, the Punjab caretaker government, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas, has issued a travel advisory for tourists and formulated a comprehensive strategy for managing the expected influx of visitors. The local government’s plan includes setting up 13 facilitation centers stocked with necessary supplies like petrol and food, to ensure tourists are well catered for during their visit.

Monitoring and Traffic Management

In an innovative use of technology, digital counting is being employed to monitor the number of vehicles entering Murree, with the aim of managing and controlling traffic heading to the popular express highway. Special traffic wardens have been deployed at key sites in Murree to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion. This move comes as the DC underscores the importance of adhering to the advisory for a smooth and safe tourism experience, especially considering the surge in tourist activity during winter vacations and the expected snowfall.

Facilities and Preparedness

Part of the plan also includes the provision of additional free parking spaces, in conjunction with private hotel associations, and the ongoing identification of more potential parking areas. Tourists have been advised to ensure their vehicles are well-maintained and to come prepared with warm clothing, full fuel tanks, and necessary food items. The DC has emphasized the importance of these precautionary measures, stating that they are crucial for avoiding inconvenience or incidents during the snowfall experience.

Information Access

To keep tourists informed, a dedicated website has been updated to provide real-time information on weather conditions, traffic updates, and hotel availability. The aim is to equip visitors with relevant and timely information to aid in their planning and navigation, thereby ensuring an enjoyable and hassle-free experience in the picturesque Murree amidst the winter snowfall.