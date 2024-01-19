Punjab Eyes Green Revolution with Expanded Urban Transport System

In a bold move towards sustainable urban transportation, Punjab Transport Minister, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, has urged the Punjab Transport Company to expand its urban transport services in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur. This instruction was given during a pivotal meeting where the minister also called for the initiation of a feasibility study to determine the potential for an urban transport system in six other major cities within the province.

Advertisment

Setting the Stage for a Green Transport Revolution

The minister's directive is not just about expansion; it's also about an upgrade. Murad stressed the necessity for the new transport system to adhere to international standards, incorporating environmentally friendly electric and eco-friendly buses into their fleets. This aligns with the global trend towards more sustainable means of transportation, which is not only beneficial for the environment but also serves to reduce energy costs and promote healthier cities.

Piloting the Future

Advertisment

In Lahore, a pilot project for electric buses is set to kick off, with Murad emphasizing the importance of managing this initiative carefully and ensuring all necessary precautions are taken. This pilot project could serve as a benchmark for other cities in the province and the country, demonstrating the viability and benefits of electric urban transport.

Aiming for Affordability and Quality

While discussing the proposed urban transport operations in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur, it was highlighted that an approval request is under consideration. The ultimate goal is to provide affordable rides for citizens without compromising on quality and the overall travel experience. If successful, this could revolutionize public transportation in the province, making it more accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly.