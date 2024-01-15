en English
Punjab CM Pays Tribute to Arfa Karim; Free Travel for Students Extended

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has honoured Arfa Karim’s legacy during her death anniversary, lauding her as an inspiration for the future generation in the realm of information technology. Arfa Karim, a Microsoft Certified IT Professional, is treasured for her extraordinary talents and contributions that lent recognition to Pakistan at a tender age. Chief Minister Naqvi has painted Arfa as a beacon of determination and audacity, underlining her role in showcasing the potential of Pakistan’s youth in the field of science and technology.

Arfa Karim: A Symbol of Courage and Determination

Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized Arfa’s enduring influence in steering the nation towards harnessing information technology to deliver relief and valuable services. He portrayed Arfa as a symbol of resolve and valour, whose legacy continues to inspire and guide the younger generation in their scientific and technological pursuits. Her remarkable achievements at such a young age have cast her as a role model for many aspiring tech enthusiasts in the country.

Government Extends Free Travel for Students

In a separate development, Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has prolonged the provision of free travel facilities for students up to grade 12 in the Orange Line Metro Train for another three months. This extension is seen as part of the Punjab government’s commitment to supporting students and follows the special instructions of Chief Minister Naqvi. The move is projected to benefit approximately 30,000 students daily, enhancing their accessibility to education and reducing financial burdens on families.

Additional Support for Students

Alongside the free travel facilities in the Orange Line Metro Train, the Punjab government is also offering unrestrained travel on the Speedo bus service. Furthermore, it is ensuring the provision of interest-free motorcycles on EV technology for students. These initiatives align with the government’s vision of promoting education and facilitating students’ commutation to schools and colleges.

Education Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

