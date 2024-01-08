Punjab Announces School Reopening Amid Winter Wave

In a significant announcement, Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that schools in Punjab will resume on January 10, 2024, after the winter break. As the region continues to grapple with the winter wave, the schools are set to open at a delayed time of 9:30 am from January 10 to January 22. Naqvi, acknowledging the severity of the cold weather, has encouraged students and staff to don jackets and warm clothing during this phase.

Schools Reopen Amid Winter Wave

The decision comes amid concerns raised by parents and citizens about the dense fog and severe cold wave prevalent in the region. The government, in response, has stated that it will consider additional holidays based on the suggestions of the education department. The annual winter break in Punjab began on December 18, 2023, and was initially set to conclude on January 1, 2024. However, the holidays were extended until January 9, due to the extreme weather conditions.

Contrast with Neighboring Regions

This move by Punjab stands in contrast to the Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which extended the winter holidays for their schools until January 7, owing to the freezing temperatures. Meanwhile, the Sindh education department has also announced revised school timings in the wake of the harsh weather.

