Pakistan

PTDC Transfers 19 Properties to KPCTA: A Game-Changer for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tourism

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
PTDC Transfers 19 Properties to KPCTA: A Game-Changer for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tourism

In a bold move aimed at boosting regional tourism and the economy, the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) officially transferred ownership of 19 properties to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA). A signing ceremony held at the Peshawar Services Club on Thursday marked the momentous occasion. The properties, renowned for their historical significance, unique location, and architecture, are expected to bolster tourism and generate significant revenue for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Historic Transfer to Spur Tourism

The pivotal transfer was in line with the 18th Amendment and was overseen by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Culture, Tourism, Archeology and Museum, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel. PTDC Managing Director Aftab Rana and KPCTA Director General Barkatullah signed the official documents, marking the completion of this critical procedure.

The Significance of the Properties

During the ceremony, the minister emphasized the unique value of these properties. Their historical relevance, coupled with their exceptional locations and architectural allure, makes them a significant asset in the province’s tourism portfolio. He expressed his expectations that with effective management, these properties can potentially enhance accommodation options for tourists and in turn, increase tourism income.

Future Plans for Tourism Boost

The minister also unveiled plans to further promote tourism in the merged districts. These plans include a three-day conference and various events, all aimed at attracting more tourists and fostering a thriving tourism industry in the region.

Pakistan Travel & Tourism
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

