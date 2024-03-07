PTCL Group and Pakistan Red Crescent Deliver Clean Water to Flood-Affected Gwadar

In response to the catastrophic floods ravaging Gwadar, Pakistan, PTCL Group has partnered with the Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) to distribute up to 30,000 liters of clean drinking water daily for a month to the communities in dire need. This initiative aims to mitigate the suffering of families displaced by the deluge and struggling with the scarcity of essential resources, primarily clean water. Syed Atif Raza, the Chief Marketing Officer of PTCL & Ufone 4G, emphasized the importance of access to clean water as a fundamental human right, underlining the organizations' commitment to aiding the flood-affected populace.

Urgent Response to a Humanitarian Crisis

As torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in Gwadar, causing widespread displacement and urgent needs for basic necessities, PTCL Group and PRC have swiftly mobilized to address one of the most critical challenges: providing clean drinking water. This collaboration not only showcases their dedication to humanitarian aid but also highlights the acute awareness of the crucial role water plays in sustaining life, especially during such calamitous times.

Extended Support Beyond Water

Prior to this water relief initiative, Ufone 4G, a member of the PTCL Group, had already extended its support to the affected communities by offering 70 free minutes for call services over 7 days. This gesture aimed to ensure that those affected by the floods could maintain communication with their loved ones and reach out to relief organizations, thereby fostering a sense of connection and support amidst the chaos.

A Beacon of Support and Resilience

PTCL Group's efforts in Gwadar, in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent, epitomize a beacon of hope and resilience. By prioritizing the provision of clean drinking water and ensuring communication lines remain open, they are making a significant impact on the lives of thousands facing adversity due to the floods. Their actions reflect a deep commitment to not just the immediate relief but also to the longer-term wellbeing of the affected communities.

The joint venture between PTCL Group and PRC in providing essential aid to the flood-hit areas of Gwadar is a poignant reminder of the power of collaboration in times of need. It underscores the importance of swift action and solidarity in mitigating the suffering of those caught in the throes of natural disasters. As Gwadar works towards recovery, the efforts of PTCL Group and PRC will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the lives of many, highlighting the critical role of corporate social responsibility in addressing humanitarian crises.