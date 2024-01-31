PTCL and DE-CIX Launch Pakistan's First Carrier-Neutral Internet Exchange

Marking a significant milestone in the digital infrastructure landscape, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), in collaboration with DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange operator, has inaugurated the first carrier-neutral Internet Exchange in Pakistan. The 'Pakistan Internet Exchange (PIE) powered by DE-CIX', situated in PTCL’s data center in Karachi, is intended to serve as a linchpin for regional connectivity, thereby transforming Pakistan into a central point for internet transit traffic.

Enabling Regional Connectivity

Under the DE-CIX as a Service (DaaS) model, the internet exchange is managed by DE-CIX, leveraging their award-winning interconnection infrastructure. The PIE aims to offer local networks a platform for low-latency interconnection and the localization of global content. This is expected to enhance network stability, scalability, and security, thereby improving the internet experience for users.

Connecting to Global Giants

The PIE is also set to connect to DE-CIX Frankfurt, one of the world’s largest Internet Exchanges. This connectivity grants local networks remote access to the global IX, further extending the reach and impact of Pakistan's internet infrastructure.

Economic Implications and Potential

At the inauguration, Dr. Umar Saif, Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, underscored the economic potential of the PIE. With a significant internet user base and advancements in fiber connectivity, Pakistan has the potential to host content from major platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and TikTok. This could generate substantial annual revenues from transit traffic, estimated at $200-400 million, further positioning Pakistan as a regional hub for digital connectivity.