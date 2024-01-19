PSO's Financial Crisis: Receivables Soar to Rs 853bn, Payables at Rs 142bn

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is grappling with an escalating financial crisis as customer receivables skyrocket to Rs 853 billion and payables mount to Rs 142 billion. This alarming situation is a result of circular debt, with several state-controlled entities, including Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL), power generation companies, the Hub Power Company (HUBCO), the Government of Pakistan, and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), owing significant amounts to PSO.

Unsettling Debt Figures

The lion's share of the receivables is owed by SNGPL, with an outstanding amount of Rs 571 billion. The power sector follows at Rs 187 billion. The Government of Pakistan and PIA also appear on the list of significant debtors to PSO, further complicating the situation.

Impact on Local Refineries

On the flip side, PSO is under pressure to clear its liabilities towards local refineries, including Pak Arab Refinery (PARCO), Pakistan Refinery (PRL), Attock Refinery (ARL), and the ENAR Petroleum Refining Facility in Karachi. The severity of the situation is such that one refinery, which has chosen to remain unnamed, has reportedly suspended jet fuel supplies to PSO due to late payments. This could potentially affect jet fuel availability at airports in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan, leading to a ripple effect on air travel across the region.

Opaque Financial Situation

Despite having access to syndicated loan facilities and periodic financial injections from the Government of Pakistan, PSO has not filed its financials beyond September 30, 2023. This lack of transparency makes it challenging to analyze the specifics of its cash flows and the exact implications of the financial strain. The current scenario is particularly daunting considering that just a year prior, PSO received a government lifeline of Rs 27 billion to mitigate the crisis.

The government has assured the release of funds to help PSO manage the situation. However, receivables continue to pile up daily, and borrowing from banks has surged. This signals a severe financial crunch for PSO, casting a dark shadow over the future of the state-controlled oil giant.