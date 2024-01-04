en English
Law

Provincial Transport Minister Advocates E-Challans and Strict Enforcement of Transport Regulations

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Ibrahim Hassan Murad, the Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister, has issued a directive for the implementation of electronic challans (e-challans) against vehicles operating without the obligatory fitness certificates and route permits. The order was announced during a performance evaluation meeting with the provincial and regional transport authorities.

Joint Action Plan with Safe City Authority

In a bid to boost transport regulation, Murad underscored the significance of devising a joint action plan in alliance with the Safe City Authority. The initiative, set to roll out initially in Lahore, aims to subsequently extend to other cities, enhancing the overall transportation ecosystem across the province.

Record Vehicle Inspections and Overloading App Success

The assembly also spotlighted the record number of vehicle inspections conducted in the month of December, with a staggering 34,000 inspections. This achievement was coupled with the successful implementation and usage of the overloading App, a technological tool designed to prevent and track vehicle overloading.

Axle Load Enforcement and Fitness Stations Activation

The provincial government, through deputy commissioners, has issued stern warnings to factory owners to curb overloading in their transport operations, reinforcing the axle load enforcement campaign. Murad reaffirmed the necessity for stringent enforcement of route permits and fitness certificates, advocating a zero-tolerance stance towards axle load violations. Furthermore, the activation of fitness stations in Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad was recognized, with an emphasis on expanding this initiative across the province.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

