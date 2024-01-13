en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Provincial Ministers Inspect Multan’s Billion-Rupee Development Projects

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Provincial Ministers Inspect Multan’s Billion-Rupee Development Projects

The sacred grounds of Multan are buzzing with activity as the Hazrat Shah Shamas shrine undergoes a significant revamp. Provincial Minister Auqaf, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, disclosed that the shrine’s renovation is an investment of Rs 490 million, a move designed to bolster religious tourism in the region.

Inspection of Development Projects

Minister Nasir, along with Provincial Minister P&D Bilal Afzal, recently embarked on a tour of Multan to assess the progress of various developmental initiatives. The projects, valued at billions of rupees, encompass several key areas, including the Hazrat Shah Shamas and Hazrat Musa Pak shrines, the Nishtar-II hospital, and the Children’s Hospital Emergency.

The ministers’ visit aimed to monitor the progress and ensure timely completion of these schemes. Minister Nasir, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the sluggish pace of work at the Hazrat Musa Pak shrine and called for an acceleration in the construction efforts.

Highlighting the Nishtar-II Hospital Project

Among the projects inspected, the Nishtar-II hospital project, with a budget allocation of Rs 10 billion, stood out. As Minister Bilal Afzal pointed out, the project is nearing completion and holds significant value for the region’s healthcare sector. The new hospital is anticipated to substantially augment access to essential health services for the local population.

Project Briefing by Top Officials

The inspection tour included several other key officials. Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak, RPO Multan Sohail Chaudhary, and the deputy commissioner provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects. The report on the status of these initiatives will soon be submitted to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

0
Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
2 hours ago
Torkham Border Closure: Pakistani Visa Demand Halts Afghan Cargo Trucks
In a significant move that has disrupted cross-border trade, Pakistan has closed the Torkham border crossing for cargo trucks coming from Afghanistan. The decision, reportedly enforced late Friday, comes after Pakistani authorities demanded that Afghan truck drivers possess valid visas and passports. The closure has left dozens of trucks, many carrying perishable items, in a
Torkham Border Closure: Pakistani Visa Demand Halts Afghan Cargo Trucks
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
2 hours ago
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
2 hours ago
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
SF Airlines Boosts Global Logistics with New Air Cargo Route
2 hours ago
SF Airlines Boosts Global Logistics with New Air Cargo Route
IMF Forecasts Decline in Pakistan's Inflation Rates
2 hours ago
IMF Forecasts Decline in Pakistan's Inflation Rates
India's Onion Crisis: A Game-Changer for Global Markets and Local Politics
2 hours ago
India's Onion Crisis: A Game-Changer for Global Markets and Local Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
30 seconds
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
41 seconds
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
56 seconds
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
59 seconds
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
1 min
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
1 min
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
2 mins
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
2 mins
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
3 mins
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
55 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app