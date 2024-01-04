Prison Break in Pakistan: Notorious Criminals Escape, Former PM Indicted

In an unexpected turn of events, six prisoners escaped from a judicial lockup in Kalat, Pakistan, triggering a city-wide cordon and a comprehensive manhunt. Among the escapees were individuals charged with grave crimes, including murder under Section 302 of the Pakistani Penal Code. The fugitives, identified as Muhammad Arif, Abdul Qayyum, Naseer Ahmed, Nabi Bakhsh, Muhammad Ismail, and Abdul Hafeez, have been described as notorious prisoners.

Shock and Response

The prisoners managed to break the heavy steel door and scale the back wall of the police station, eluding capture. The jail officials discovered the breach only an hour later, leading to immediate suspension of the personnel responsible for guarding the lockup. An inquiry into the escape has been initiated, raising questions about the effectiveness of security measures in place at judicial lockups.

Legal Drama Unfolds

In related news, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been indicted in a contempt case for allegedly insulting election officials. The indictment comes while Khan is serving time on a corruption conviction, with several other legal cases pending against him. His attempt to contest parliamentary polls on February 8 was thwarted by election officials who rejected his candidacy due to his corruption conviction.

Future Implications

Khan is accused of denigrating the head of the Election Commission and other officials as ‘personal servants’ of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Despite these charges, Khan has pleaded not guilty. His indictment at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi also extends to one of his former deputies, Fawad Chaudhry, who faces the same charges. This development compounds the legal challenges faced by Khan, signaling a tumultuous future for the former Prime Minister.