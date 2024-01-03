en English
Military

President Alvi Honors Fallen Soldiers: A Nation Mourns

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 am EST
President Alvi Honors Fallen Soldiers: A Nation Mourns

On December 12, a dark cloud of terrorism descended upon Dera Ismail Khan, claiming the lives of 20 soldiers in its wake. President Dr. Arif Alvi of Pakistan, in response, picked up the phone and reached out to the families of these fallen soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifice and extending his condolences. This act, personal and heartfelt, echoes the sentiments of an entire nation mourning the loss of its brave servicemen.

A Personal Touch in Times of Grief

Breaking through the impersonal boundaries often associated with high office, President Alvi made individual calls to the bereaved families. His words were not empty platitudes, but sincere expressions of grief and admiration for the soldiers who laid down their lives for their country. He made it a point to mention the names of the fallen soldiers, including Havaldars Imran Khan and Muhammad Jamil, as well as Soldier Muhammad Shahab, among others, personalizing his condolences and recognizing the individual sacrifices made.

Condemnation and Tribute

President Alvi did not mince words as he condemned the terrorist attack that led to this tragic loss. He saluted the soldiers who embraced martyrdom, honoring their service and sacrifice to the nation. The tribute, though solemn, was a powerful reminder of the pervasive threat of terrorism and the cost it exacts from those on the front lines.

Prayers for the Fallen and Bereaved

In the face of such a devastating loss, President Alvi offered prayers for the fallen soldiers and their grieving families. He petitioned for the elevation of the martyrs’ stature in paradise and for patience and strength for the families left behind. The prayers, offered on behalf of the entire country, serve as a sobering reminder of the human cost of conflict and the enduring spirit of resilience.

Military Pakistan Terrorism
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

