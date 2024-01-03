en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Power Struggle Unleashed at Ayub Medical College as Dr. Omer Farooq is Reinstated as Dean

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Power Struggle Unleashed at Ayub Medical College as Dr. Omer Farooq is Reinstated as Dean

The Ayub Medical College is in the throes of a power struggle as the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) Abbottabad bench reinstates Dr. Omer Farooq as its Dean. Previously dismissed from his position by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Farooq has been reappointed a mere week after his removal, exacerbating a tumultuous situation.

Dismissal and Reinstatement

Dr. Farooq’s removal from his position as Dean of the Ayub Medical College last week sparked controversy. The Chairman of the Board of Directors cited a violation of merit as the rationale behind his decision. Following Dr. Farooq’s dismissal, Professor Dr. Asif Kareem was swiftly appointed to the position. Nonetheless, Dr. Farooq did not accept his removal lightly and sought legal relief from the PHC Abbottabad bench.

Verdict and Implications

In a significant verdict, the PHC Abbottabad bench ruled in favor of Dr. Farooq, thus reinstating him as the Dean of Ayub Medical College. This decision has given rise to a renewed conflict over the dean’s position within the college, adding to the pre-existing uncertainty.

Conflict Unfolds

The reinstatement of Dr. Farooq has triggered an intense power struggle, with the position of dean becoming a hotbed of contention. The verdict has undoubtedly stirred the pot in an already volatile environment, and the repercussions of this decision are expected to be manifold.

0
Education Law Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Study Abroad Destinations Gaining Popularity Among Indian Students

By Mahnoor Jehangir

European Digital Finance PhD Programme: Strengthening Fintech and Aligning with EU Strategies

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Zimbabwe Government Decentralizes Teacher Recruitment Amid Severe Shortage

By Olalekan Adigun

Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Guernsey Youth Commission Set to Open New Youth Club in Southern Paris ...
@Education · 2 mins
Guernsey Youth Commission Set to Open New Youth Club in Southern Paris ...
heart comment 0
Nigerian Expatriates Aid Education and Entrepreneurship Amidst Caution on Fraudulent Diaspora Groups

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nigerian Expatriates Aid Education and Entrepreneurship Amidst Caution on Fraudulent Diaspora Groups
SeaWorld Yas Island Introduces Submersible Experience for Marine Education

By BNN Correspondents

SeaWorld Yas Island Introduces Submersible Experience for Marine Education
Bhatar’s Bonpas Siksha Niketan School in Fee Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bhatar's Bonpas Siksha Niketan School in Fee Controversy
Oxford’s Mastering Leadership for Youth Programme: Cultivating Future Leaders

By Hadeel Hashem

Oxford's Mastering Leadership for Youth Programme: Cultivating Future Leaders
Latest Headlines
World News
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
19 seconds
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
22 seconds
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
28 seconds
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
55 seconds
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
59 seconds
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
1 min
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
1 min
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
1 min
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
2 mins
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
20 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
25 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
55 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app