Power Struggle Unleashed at Ayub Medical College as Dr. Omer Farooq is Reinstated as Dean

The Ayub Medical College is in the throes of a power struggle as the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) Abbottabad bench reinstates Dr. Omer Farooq as its Dean. Previously dismissed from his position by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Farooq has been reappointed a mere week after his removal, exacerbating a tumultuous situation.

Dismissal and Reinstatement

Dr. Farooq’s removal from his position as Dean of the Ayub Medical College last week sparked controversy. The Chairman of the Board of Directors cited a violation of merit as the rationale behind his decision. Following Dr. Farooq’s dismissal, Professor Dr. Asif Kareem was swiftly appointed to the position. Nonetheless, Dr. Farooq did not accept his removal lightly and sought legal relief from the PHC Abbottabad bench.

Verdict and Implications

In a significant verdict, the PHC Abbottabad bench ruled in favor of Dr. Farooq, thus reinstating him as the Dean of Ayub Medical College. This decision has given rise to a renewed conflict over the dean’s position within the college, adding to the pre-existing uncertainty.

Conflict Unfolds

The reinstatement of Dr. Farooq has triggered an intense power struggle, with the position of dean becoming a hotbed of contention. The verdict has undoubtedly stirred the pot in an already volatile environment, and the repercussions of this decision are expected to be manifold.