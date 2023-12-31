en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:57 am EST
Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress

In the heart of winter, Punjab and its provincial capital, Lahore, are gripped by an escalating crisis of unprecedented proportions. The cause? A crippling shortage of electricity and gas, the lifeblood of urban and rural communities alike. Residents are weathering up to three hours of electricity load shedding in urban areas, while those in rural areas endure an excruciating six-hour blackout. This is not merely a discomfort in the cold season, but a significant impediment to the region’s businesses, industries, and retail outlets.

(Read Also: Pakistani Politician Shah Mehmood Qureshi Detained Despite Bail Approval)

Government Policies and the Energy Crisis

The root of this crisis reportedly lies in the government’s failure to reopen closed power plants, leading to a gaping chasm between the demand and supply of electricity. It’s a direct fallout of shortsighted government policies and a lack of attention to gas reserves, leading to a situation that’s pushing the boundaries of what people can endure.

The Impact of the Crisis

The year 2023 has been particularly harsh for businesses in Pakistan. Political uncertainty, the massive devaluation of the local currency, and skyrocketing power and gas tariffs have hit hard. The industrial sector has been battling a 25% devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar, raw material shortages, and high policy rates. These challenges, coupled with escalating electricity and gas costs and an increasing circular debt in the energy sector, have spurred a rise in the cost of doing business, effectively reducing exports and triggering a balance of payments crisis.

(Read Also: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Challenges Election Commission’s Decision in Court)

Additional Burden on Consumers

Adding insult to injury, residents of Punjab are grappling with gas shortages, impeding their ability to cook meals. The Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) has introduced additional fixed charges to consumer gas bills, approved by the caretaker government. Even consumers who did not use any gas will be charged Rs400 per month, while ‘protected’ consumers will pay Rs400 and ‘non-protected’ consumers will pay an additional Rs1,000 based on their consumption levels. The retail sector too has felt the pinch with inflation and import restrictions leading to a decline in sales and an impact on retail sales staff incomes.

Read More

0
Energy Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gas Pipeline Damaged in Kursk Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Safak Costu

Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ecuador Government and Indigenous Community Reach Resolution Over Oil Field Blockade

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Germany's Energy Consumption Hits Historic Low: A Green Revolution with Consequences

By Ebenezer Mensah

Biden's Strategic Move: Releasing U.S. Oil Reserves Amid Rising Prices ...
@Energy · 4 hours
Biden's Strategic Move: Releasing U.S. Oil Reserves Amid Rising Prices ...
heart comment 0
Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress

By Mazhar Abbas

Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress
Eni Commences Gas Inflow into Tango FLNG, a Major Step for Congo LNG Project

By Ebenezer Mensah

Eni Commences Gas Inflow into Tango FLNG, a Major Step for Congo LNG Project
2023 Stock Market Review: A Year of Highs and Lows Across Sectors

By BNN Correspondents

2023 Stock Market Review: A Year of Highs and Lows Across Sectors
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
Dua Lipa Celebrates End of Year in India; PM Modi's 2023 Highlights; Cricket and Celebrity News Roundup
56 seconds
Dua Lipa Celebrates End of Year in India; PM Modi's 2023 Highlights; Cricket and Celebrity News Roundup
Australia's Interim Centre for Disease Control: A Major Leap in Public Health Infrastructure
2 mins
Australia's Interim Centre for Disease Control: A Major Leap in Public Health Infrastructure
Uganda Gears Up for Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference: Speaker Anita Among Takes Helm
2 mins
Uganda Gears Up for Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference: Speaker Anita Among Takes Helm
Breakthrough in Metastasized Colorectal Cancer Treatment: A Case Study
3 mins
Breakthrough in Metastasized Colorectal Cancer Treatment: A Case Study
Unveiling Pectin: The Plant-Based Powerhouse in Your Pantry
3 mins
Unveiling Pectin: The Plant-Based Powerhouse in Your Pantry
Betty Amongi: A Call to Arms Against Corruption
5 mins
Betty Amongi: A Call to Arms Against Corruption
Retrospective Study Reveals Critical Improvements Needed in Cirrhosis Care
7 mins
Retrospective Study Reveals Critical Improvements Needed in Cirrhosis Care
Skin-to-Skin Contact Enhances Mother-Infant Interaction Quality, Study Finds
7 mins
Skin-to-Skin Contact Enhances Mother-Infant Interaction Quality, Study Finds
India: CBI Probes Jaihind TV Over Investments by Karnataka Deputy CM
8 mins
India: CBI Probes Jaihind TV Over Investments by Karnataka Deputy CM
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
16 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app