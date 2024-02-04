Potential Reopening of Islamabad Zoo Faces Legal and Environmental Scrutiny

Rina Saeed Khan, Chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), has issued a warning against the potential reopening of the Islamabad zoo. Khan underscored the need for detailed consultation with the law and climate change ministries before such decisions are taken. The IWMB, under Khan's leadership, has successfully transformed the former zoo into a wildlife rescue center, which has been instrumental in the rescue and rehabilitation of approximately 381 animals since its launch in 2021.

The Dispute Over Zoo's Reopening

The decision to reopen the zoo has sparked a dispute between the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the IWMB. The CDA's choice to reclaim the zoo appears to run counter to the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), according to Khan. She has voiced concerns about the lack of consultation preceding these decisions and the potential implications for the Margalla Hills National Park.

A Haven for Wildlife

Under the stewardship of the IWMB, the former Islamabad zoo has evolved into a haven for wildlife. The Board has successfully rescued and rehabilitated numerous animals, transforming the site into a wildlife rescue center in line with an IHC verdict. The IWMB also has detailed plans, developed in consultation with international experts, to open a Visitor Information Centre.

Public Concerns and Legal Implications

Environmentalists and concerned citizens have echoed Khan's concerns. Devcom Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed has emphasized the need for the CDA to respect the IHC verdict. He also suggested that the decision to reopen the zoo could be legally challenged if necessary. The IHC's previous orders mandated the closure of the zoo due to deplorable animal conditions, which underscores the potential legal and environmental ramifications that might arise from any hasty decisions regarding the zoo's reopening.