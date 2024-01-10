en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Policemen Martyred and Militant Killed in Bannu District Clash

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Policemen Martyred and Militant Killed in Bannu District Clash

On a recent Tuesday in the Bannu district of Lakki Marwat, the normally quiet morning air was shattered by the sound of gunfire. The police, who were guarding a polio vaccination team, found themselves under attack by unknown militants. The officers, identified as constables Aamir Khan and Zahidullah, sustained injuries in the ensuing chaos but were reported to be out of danger after receiving prompt medical attention at the District Headquarters Hospital.

Retaliation and Casualties

The initial attack set off a chain of events that ended in a violent face-off between the police and the assailants. The operation was far from straightforward, with the militants barricading themselves inside a house to resist capture. The confrontation escalated into an intense gunfight which claimed the lives of two policemen, ASI Fayazuddin and constable Sikandar. One of the militants was also killed in the operation, signaling a small victory for the police in this gruesome encounter.

End of Operation and Aftermath

The operation concluded on Tuesday night, with the bodies of the fallen police personnel moved to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu city. The area was cordoned off and an intensive search operation was launched to locate and apprehend any remaining militants. The violent clash in Bannu district serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and security.

Unanswered Questions and Future Implications

While the immediate crisis has been handled, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the incident. The identity of the militants and their affiliation, if any, with larger extremist groups like the Pakistani Taliban or the Islamic State group, remains unknown. This event, like many others, underscores the need for increased vigilance and stronger security measures to protect those serving on the frontlines, particularly those guarding polio workers, who have been repeatedly targeted in the past. The broader implications of this incident and its potential to fuel further unrest in the region remain to be seen.

0
Pakistan Terrorism
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
2 mins ago
ECC Approves Urea Price Increase in Pakistan Amidst Farmer Challenges
In a significant move that directly impacts the agricultural sector, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Pakistan’s Cabinet has approved an increase in the cost of locally manufactured Urea fertilizer by Rs 169 per bag. This decision is part of a broader strategy to enable manufacturers to incorporate the financing costs into the Urea price,
ECC Approves Urea Price Increase in Pakistan Amidst Farmer Challenges
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
1 hour ago
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
Virender Sehwag's Humorous Exchange with Cricket Legends Sparks Laughter Among Fans
2 hours ago
Virender Sehwag's Humorous Exchange with Cricket Legends Sparks Laughter Among Fans
Pakistani Director Permesh Adiwal Embraces Islam: A Spiritual Awakening
1 hour ago
Pakistani Director Permesh Adiwal Embraces Islam: A Spiritual Awakening
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
1 hour ago
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
Pakistan: Gruesome Murders of Multiple Families Spark Nationwide Outrage
1 hour ago
Pakistan: Gruesome Murders of Multiple Families Spark Nationwide Outrage
Latest Headlines
World News
Centennial High School Extends Winning Streak in Big VIII League Opener
28 seconds
Centennial High School Extends Winning Streak in Big VIII League Opener
Senator Shehu Sani Laments as EFCC Investigates High-Profile Figures Over Alleged Misappropriation
48 seconds
Senator Shehu Sani Laments as EFCC Investigates High-Profile Figures Over Alleged Misappropriation
Microplastics Found in Nearly 90% of Protein Sources: A Wake-up Call for Global Food Safety
49 seconds
Microplastics Found in Nearly 90% of Protein Sources: A Wake-up Call for Global Food Safety
Philippines Comelec Budget Increase Sparks Debate Over Alleged Charter Change Agenda
2 mins
Philippines Comelec Budget Increase Sparks Debate Over Alleged Charter Change Agenda
Will Day's Season Start in Jeopardy Following Stress Fracture
2 mins
Will Day's Season Start in Jeopardy Following Stress Fracture
Historic College Football Seasons: A Comparative Analysis
3 mins
Historic College Football Seasons: A Comparative Analysis
Disputed Control: IDF Claims Dominance over Gaza City
6 mins
Disputed Control: IDF Claims Dominance over Gaza City
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research
7 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
8 mins
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
1 hour
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app