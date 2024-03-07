PM Ch. Anawarul Haque Unveils Shah-Sultan Bridge, Easing Muzaffarabad's Traffic

The inauguration of the Shah-Sultan Bridge in Muzaffarabad by Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Ch. Anawarul Haque, on Thursday, marks a significant stride towards alleviating traffic congestion. Completed at a cost of Rs.528.321 million, the 120-meter-long bridge is expected to significantly reduce travel difficulties for both residents and transporters.

Strategic Development in Muzaffarabad

The ceremony saw the presence of notable cabinet members and opposition leaders, emphasizing the project's importance. The bridge, located on the bypass road of Tanga Arah, is not just an infrastructural achievement but also a testament to the government's commitment to improving public services. Officials highlighted the bridge's role in easing traffic jams, a longstanding issue in the area.

Breaking Decades of Status Quo

Prime Minister Ch. Anawarul Haque expressed his determination to revolutionize the region's development landscape. He emphasized tangible results over mere announcements, promising noticeable improvements in various sectors including education, local government, health, public works, hydropower, and tourism by June 30, 2024. This ambitious vision aims to transform the everyday lives of the citizens, showcasing the government's proactive approach to governance.

Implications for Future Development

The Shah-Sultan Bridge is more than a physical structure; it symbolizes a shift towards transparent and impactful governance. By focusing on projects with direct benefits to the populace, the current administration sets a precedent for future initiatives. The bridge's inauguration is a clear signal of the government's intent to pursue development that genuinely serves the public interest, potentially inspiring further investments in infrastructure and services.