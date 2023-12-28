PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead

The privatization of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has hit a significant roadblock as unresolved loan repayments and legal issues impede its progress. The interim federal minister for privatization, Fawad Hussain Fawad, is struggling to steer the transfer of PIA to the private sector, a goal initially slated for completion by January 2024.

Financial Constraints Plague PIA

Currently, PIA is grappling with an outstanding debt of over Rs 270 billion, guaranteed by the government, from various commercial banks such as the National Bank and the Bank of Punjab. The burden of servicing the interest on a Rs. 260 billion loan, mounting to more than Rs. 8 billion, is weighing heavily on the airline.

The Ministry of Finance is now faced with the challenge of deciding PIA’s financial support for the coming three months. Additionally, the Ministry is set to form a committee to negotiate the rescheduling of government loans until PIA is privatized.

Privatisation Commission Steps In

The Privatisation Commission plans to assume control of PIA’s financial affairs to mitigate losses and improve the balance sheet in preparation for privatization. The administrative control, however, will remain with PIA’s management, and the Ministry of Aviation will continue to oversee administrative affairs. Civil aviation will persist in regulating the airline.

The Privatisation Commission has set a deadline of December 31 to make PIA’s accounts transparent, a move seen as crucial for the successful privatization of the airline.

PIA’s Turbulent Past

PIA has undergone a tumultuous period, with a severe financial crisis forcing it to scale down operations and ground 14 of its 31 aircraft due to insufficient funds for lease and spares support payments. The loss-making state-owned enterprise has relied heavily on successive government bailouts. The government announced its decision to privatize the airline in August, but PIA’s appeal for a bailout package was rejected, leading to the airline securing a bank loan.