en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:09 am EST
PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead

The privatization of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has hit a significant roadblock as unresolved loan repayments and legal issues impede its progress. The interim federal minister for privatization, Fawad Hussain Fawad, is struggling to steer the transfer of PIA to the private sector, a goal initially slated for completion by January 2024.

Financial Constraints Plague PIA

Currently, PIA is grappling with an outstanding debt of over Rs 270 billion, guaranteed by the government, from various commercial banks such as the National Bank and the Bank of Punjab. The burden of servicing the interest on a Rs. 260 billion loan, mounting to more than Rs. 8 billion, is weighing heavily on the airline.

The Ministry of Finance is now faced with the challenge of deciding PIA’s financial support for the coming three months. Additionally, the Ministry is set to form a committee to negotiate the rescheduling of government loans until PIA is privatized.

Privatisation Commission Steps In

The Privatisation Commission plans to assume control of PIA’s financial affairs to mitigate losses and improve the balance sheet in preparation for privatization. The administrative control, however, will remain with PIA’s management, and the Ministry of Aviation will continue to oversee administrative affairs. Civil aviation will persist in regulating the airline.

The Privatisation Commission has set a deadline of December 31 to make PIA’s accounts transparent, a move seen as crucial for the successful privatization of the airline.

PIA’s Turbulent Past

PIA has undergone a tumultuous period, with a severe financial crisis forcing it to scale down operations and ground 14 of its 31 aircraft due to insufficient funds for lease and spares support payments. The loss-making state-owned enterprise has relied heavily on successive government bailouts. The government announced its decision to privatize the airline in August, but PIA’s appeal for a bailout package was rejected, leading to the airline securing a bank loan.

0
Aviation Business Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MH370 Mystery: Former Naval Officer Proposes New Theory

By Geeta Pillai

Flying High: A Look at the Increasing Instances of Inappropriate In-flight Behavior

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Pakistan International Airlines' Privatization Journey: A Turbulent Flight Amidst Debt and Legal Complexities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Transverse Cirrus Bands: A Key to Aviation Safety Amid Turbulence

By Nimrah Khatoon

MH370 Mystery Deepens: Naval Officer Proposes New Crash Site Theory ...
@Australia · 1 hour
MH370 Mystery Deepens: Naval Officer Proposes New Crash Site Theory ...
heart comment 0
UFO Sighting Near ‘Air Force One’ Sparks Controversy and Speculation

By BNN Correspondents

UFO Sighting Near 'Air Force One' Sparks Controversy and Speculation
Vietnamese Plane Lands Safely Despite Mid-air Cockpit Window Crack

By BNN Correspondents

Vietnamese Plane Lands Safely Despite Mid-air Cockpit Window Crack
Deciphering the Enigma of Airline Ticket Pricing

By Muhammad Jawad

Deciphering the Enigma of Airline Ticket Pricing
Cargo Conversion: The New Trend Reshaping the Aerospace Industry

By Nitish Verma

Cargo Conversion: The New Trend Reshaping the Aerospace Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
2 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
3 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
4 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
5 mins
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
8 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
8 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
10 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
12 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
12 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app