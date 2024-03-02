Phuleli Police Arrest Notorious Motorbike Lifter Imran Panhwar After Shootout

In a daring operation near Khursheed Begum Girls College in Phuleli, police apprehended suspect Imran Panhwar alias Neenu following a shootout. Panhwar, wounded in the leg, was later hospitalized at Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

Advertisment

Identified as a key figure in an active gang of motorbike lifters, Panhwar's arrest sheds light on recent crimes in the area, including multiple incidents of motorbike snatching and theft.

Intense Encounter Leads to Arrest

During a routine patrol, Phuleli police officers encountered Panhwar and his accomplices near Khursheed Begum Girls College. A shootout ensued, resulting in Panhwar sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. His arrest marks a significant victory for local law enforcement in their ongoing battle against vehicle theft and criminal activities in the region.

Advertisment

Background and Criminal Activities

Panhwar, also known as Neenu, has been linked to a spate of motorbike thefts and snatchings, terrorizing local residents. His involvement with an active gang of motorbike lifters highlights the organized nature of these crimes. The police's swift action underscores their commitment to dismantling such networks and restoring safety to the streets of Phuleli.

Implications for Community Safety

The arrest of Imran Panhwar serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies and the importance of community vigilance. It also signifies a blow to criminal operations in the area, potentially leading to a decrease in motorbike-related crimes. The community hopes this arrest will deter others from engaging in similar criminal behavior, fostering a safer environment for all residents.