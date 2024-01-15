en English
Pakistan

PHMA Calls for Greater Renewable Energy Financing for Export-Oriented Textile Sector

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
PHMA Calls for Greater Renewable Energy Financing for Export-Oriented Textile Sector

In a landmark move, the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) has called upon the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to bolster renewable energy financing, with a special emphasis on solar energy, for the export-oriented textile sector. This proposition was put forth during a dynamic session at the PHMA’s regional office, led by senior vice chairman of the north zone, Amanullah Khan.

A Focus on SMEs

The interactive session also shed light on the critical issue of credit allocation to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operating within the apparel sector. It was underscored that a substantial credit gap persists, with SMEs receiving a mere 7% of private sector credit. Khan, in response, proposed a unique quota for financing the hosiery sector’s SMEs and expressed disapproval at banks’ hesitation to provide financing to SMEs, which have shown negative growth.

A Call for Government Action

The participants also appealed to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to expedite the release of pending refund claims under DLTL 2021 and sales tax refunds. The argument was made that the pledge to promptly release exporters’ tax refund claims has been unmet. The PHMA underscored the pivotal role of SMEs in propelling sustainable economic development and stressed the need for government interventions to fortify the industry.

Renewable Energy Financing Scheme Extended

It was noted during the session that the SBP has extended the renewable energy financing scheme until 2024 to tackle the pressing issues of energy shortages and climate change, which are currently impeding sustainable development.

Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

