PHEC and Government College Women University Sialkot Champion Religious Tolerance and Peace Building

In a collaborative effort to promote peace and harmony, the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and Government College Women University Sialkot hosted a seminar titled "Religious Tolerance and Role of Universities in Peace Building". The event, as detailed in a press release, witnessed PHEC Director Dr. Tanveer Qasim as the chief guest, who emphasized PHEC's commitment to fostering religious tolerance within universities.

Universities: The Crucible of Tolerance

During his address, Dr. Qasim reiterated the crucial role that educational institutions play in shaping a peaceful and tolerant society. He underscored the need for universities to be spaces of dialogue, understanding, and acceptance, where diverse views and beliefs are respected.

Nurturing Character alongside Knowledge

Prof. Dr. Zareen Fatima, the Vice Chancellor of Government College Women University Sialkot, echoed Dr. Qasim's sentiments. She emphasized the pivotal role that universities play in character building in students, in tandem with their education and training. Prof. Fatima extolled PHEC's initiatives aimed at cultivating tolerance within the academic environment, acknowledging it as a step towards creating a more inclusive society.

Academia's Unified Stand for Tolerance

The seminar saw participation from a broad spectrum of academia. Among those in attendance were Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Prof. Dr. Ilyas, Prof. Dr. M Ashfaq, and Dr. Shagufta Firdous. The presence of a large gathering of teachers and students showcased the collective resolve of the academic community to promote religious tolerance within the university and beyond.

In conclusion, the seminar underscored the pivotal role that educational institutions play in promoting religious tolerance and peace-building. As such, it is through these collective efforts that an atmosphere of acceptance, understanding, and tolerance can be nurtured within society, laying the groundwork for a more peaceful world.