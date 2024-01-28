PFC to Participate in Vietnam's International Trade Fair: Aiming to Penetrate European Markets

In a recent announcement, the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has declared its intention to participate in a three-day International Trade Fair in Vietnam. Beginning on February 28, the PFC's involvement in the fair is part of their strategy to explore new business opportunities and make inroads into the European markets.

Collaboration with TDAP

In an effort to ensure a successful venture, the PFC is liaising with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). This prime global event is recognized for attracting thousands of manufacturers from around the world, providing a platform for them to display their products. The participation of the PFC in this event is a clear indication of their ambition to secure a portion of the international market.

High-Quality Products as a Key Attraction

The PFC plans to exhibit its superior quality products, aiming to establish lucrative business deals with global buyers. The fair offers an opportunity for professional buyers to access a vast range of products, from basic to innovative and high-quality items. Mian Kashif Ashfaq, the CEO of PFC, voiced his optimism about securing orders from international buyers, thereby contributing to the strengthening of Pakistan's national economy.

Past Participation and Future Expectations

It is worth noting that the PFC has a history of participating in international fairs across several countries, including the US, China, Italy, Turkey, and Sri Lanka. Pakistani products have been well-received and in high demand in these markets, boosting confidence for the upcoming Vietnamese fair. Mian Kashif also plans to engage in conversations with business leaders to discuss potential investments, leveraging the government's special incentives for foreign investors.

Pakistan, being a stable and secure country, offers attractive opportunities for investment. Mian Kashif intends to promote these opportunities at the fair, positioning Pakistan as a desirable destination for international investments. Their participation in the fair is not just about showcasing products but also about showcasing Pakistan itself as a country open for business and investment.