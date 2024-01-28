Peshawar's Knowledge School Gulbahar Campus Showcases Student Innovation at Annual Science Exhibition

The Knowledge School Gulbahar Campus in Peshawar, a beacon of academic excellence, recently held its annual science exhibition. This event served as a testament to the school's commitment to holistic education, showcasing a plethora of innovative projects crafted by students from different classes.

Unveiling the Exhibition

The exhibition was inaugurated by the school's directors, Javed Khan and Abrar Khan. The directors didn't just play ceremonial roles but were actively engaged, distributing prizes to students who had displayed outstanding work in their projects. The event saw a significant turnout, with prominent figures from the academic community of Peshawar in attendance.

Valuing Student Efforts

During the opening remarks, the directors underscored the importance of recognizing children's efforts. They emphasized the school's role in not just promoting academic excellence but also in fostering moral development among its students. They further highlighted the significant role of co-curricular activities in revealing students' talents and fostering creativity.

Reflecting Academic Achievements

The directors expressed immense pride in their students' academic achievements. They specifically cited instances of students securing top positions in class 9th and matriculation exams - achievements they attributed to a balanced approach to development, where co-curricular involvement is as important as academics.

The science exhibition, beyond being a showcase of scientific talent, reflected the institution's dedication to its students. It underscored the school's commitment to produce responsible and skilled individuals, fully prepared to tackle societal challenges. The event concluded on a high note, with a profound sense of accomplishment radiating from both participants and attendees.