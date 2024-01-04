en English
Peshawar Universities in Financial Crisis: A Struggle for Survival

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
The universities of Peshawar, a city known for its rich history and vibrant culture, are grappling with a severe financial crisis that has plunged both academic and administrative activities into chaos. This predicament has resulted in the non-payment of salaries and pensions to university employees, prompting protests and duty boycotts that have lasted for over two months.

Unproductive Deliberations

In an effort to address the crisis, a meeting was chaired by Governor Ghulam Ali, who also holds the position of chancellor for the public sector universities. Unfortunately, the gathering, which included the chairman of the Higher Education Commission, caretaker ministers, and vice-chancellors from various universities, failed to yield any substantial solutions. Instead, discussions were largely centered around offering advice on financial management.

Shifting the Responsibility

In the course of the meeting, the chairman emphasized that the universities and provincial governments, rather than federal funding, should shoulder the responsibility to resolve the financial issues plaguing the institutions. The adoption of distance learning was suggested as a potential strategy to aid academics and finances. However, the critics argue that this solution may not be sufficient or effective in the long run.

Higher Education in Crisis

The governor underscored the significance of quality education and research in overcoming the challenges faced by the universities. He expressed optimism that the crisis would be resolved with the support of the provincial government. However, the absence of a full-time government in the province is adding to the complexities of the situation. In a desperate attempt to manage the financial crisis, universities have resorted to raising fees, now surpassing those charged by private institutions, without any noticeable improvement in academic and research standards.

Further complicating the situation is the fact that twenty universities are currently operating without a regular vice-chancellor, and the academic and search committee responsible for appointing vice-chancellors has been non-operational for years, leaving several key positions vacant.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

