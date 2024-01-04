en English
Law

Peshawar Traffic Police Launch Crackdown on Encroachments and Parking Violations

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
Peshawar Traffic Police Launch Crackdown on Encroachments and Parking Violations

Under the directive of Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Zahidullah, a significant crackdown on encroachments was executed in Peshawar’s Karkhano market. This operation led to the arrest of 98 individuals and legal action against 80 motorcycle owners for parking violations in no-parking zones.

A Steadfast Stance Against Encroachments

The Peshawar traffic police orchestrated this operation, marking a determined effort to curb the rampant encroachment mafia. Dr. Zahidullah, in his capacity as the Chief Traffic Officer, has been firm in his stance, warning of zero leniency in the ongoing operations against encroachments. This move signals a robust plan to improve traffic management and maintain order in market regions, particularly in areas like the Karkhano market that have been significantly affected by illegal encroachments.

Crackdown on License Violations

Apart from the encroachment issue, the provincial traffic police in Peshawar have also initiated a crackdown on drivers without a valid license. FIRs have been registered against such individuals, while those with valid learner, expired, or foreign licenses will merely face a fine. This concerted effort is aimed at instilling discipline among the driving populace and ensuring adherence to proper licensing regulations.

Future Plans and Public Reaction

Despite the public criticism sparked by the substantial hike in driving license fees, the provincial government remains resolute. The implementation of the proposed increase has been postponed to January 9, 2024, and the annual fees for different categories of licenses have been revised. In an attempt to streamline the process, a new digital system, NET, has replaced the 20-year-old Oracle system for license issuance. The Lahore Traffic Police, meanwhile, has introduced an initiative to make obtaining learner’s licenses easier, marking another stride in the road to effective traffic management.

In conclusion, the ongoing operations against encroachments and license violations in Peshawar signal the authorities’ determination to restore order and discipline on the roads. As the police continue to uphold a zero-tolerance policy for such illegal activities, it remains to be seen how these efforts will shape the city’s traffic scenario in the days to come.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

