Peshawar Task Force Strives for Load-shedding-free District

A provincial task force in Peshawar has been steadfast in its mission to make the district free from load-shedding. The head of the task force, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, Mohammad Abid Majeed, made the announcement during the seventh meeting of the forum.

Recovering Outstanding Dues

The task force has been successful in recovering outstanding dues from electricity consumers. A staggering amount of over Rs. 7.74 billion was collected in a span of three months. Additionally, the task force imposed fines totaling Rs. 40.041 million for power theft. Numerous connections were disconnected, and thousands of cases were registered leading to hundreds of arrests.

Reducing Line Losses

The actions taken by the task force have led to a notable reduction in line losses. Mardan has already been declared a load-shedding-free model city, and Peshawar is next in line. The campaign is targeting 83 feeders in the city.

Enforcement Measures

The task force has recommended that feeders cleared of illegal connections and dues be immediately made free from load-shedding. It has also suggested rigorous enforcement measures against defaulting federal government institutions. These measures include blocking of identity cards and passports, and freezing of assets. The police have been directed to appoint a focal person to aid in the completion of the campaign in Peshawar.