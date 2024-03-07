Peshawar High Court Halts PTI-Backed SIC Members' Oath-Taking for Reserved Seats

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday made a pivotal decision, extending a stay order that halts the oath-taking of lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) for reserved seats in both National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assemblies. This legal maneuver keeps the status quo until March 13, a move that has stirred significant political and legal discussions across Pakistan.

Legal Proceedings and Parties Involved

During the hearing, the court's five-member larger bench, led by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, addressed the plea filed by the SIC against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision, which deemed the PTI-backed SIC ineligible for the reserved seats. The absence of the attorney general, engaged in Supreme Court proceedings, prompted a request for additional time to prepare the case, a request that Justice Ibrahim acknowledged. The hearing saw participation from the additional attorney general (AAG), ECP representatives, and lawyers from involved parties, highlighting the case's complexity and the high stakes involved.

Implications of the Decision

The court's decision to extend the stay order maintains a significant pause on the political landscape, particularly affecting the distribution of reserved seats among political parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Justice Ibrahim underscored the necessity of the attorney general's presence at the next hearing, emphasizing the critical nature of the case and its implications for Pakistan's parliamentary democracy. This stay order not only affects the immediate political representation but also raises questions about the legal frameworks governing election processes in Pakistan.

Looking Ahead

The continuation of this legal battle sets the stage for a potentially landmark ruling that could redefine the criteria and processes for allocating reserved seats in Pakistan's legislative bodies. With Justice Ibrahim set to preside over the next hearing, all eyes are on the PHC as it navigates through this complex legal and political maze. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the country's electoral laws and the broader political landscape, making it a closely watched and highly anticipated decision.